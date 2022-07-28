Skip to contents

10 Things To Do Around Chicago This Weekend, From Street Markets to Lollapalooza

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered.

Leen Yassine
3:23 PM CDT on Jul 28, 2022
Lollapalooza runs Thursday through Sunday at Grant Park.
Provided
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The summer isn’t over and neither are the city’s street markets, music festivals and more. Here’s a list of 10 events happening across the city this weekend.

Worlds Of Wonder Literary Fest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Gately Park, 10201 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

In the first edition of this free event, readers and creators of all ages are invited to enjoy workshops, live storytelling, book giveaways, art tables, spoken word performances and a DJ set. National Book Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson and Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator E.B. Lewis will headline. Lewis will also teach two free illustration workshops during the day, one for kids in first through fifth grades and another for youth in sixth through ninth grades.

Randolph Street Market

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

1341 W. Randolph St.

Randolph Street Market Festival is returning to West Loop this weekend after a three-year hiatus. There will be plenty to buy with 175 vintage and antique vendors, small makers and fashion designers from across North America. There will also be food, drinks and live musical acts ranging from jazz to salsa to 80s hits. Tickets are available online here, starting at $10.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
People walk across Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown.

Chinatown Summer Fair

Noon-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

2200 S. Wentworth Ave.

Celebrate Far East culture with a Dragon & Lion Dance Procession and kung fu demonstrations. There will be artisan vendors, food samplings from Chinatown restaurants, a breakdance competition, arts and crafts exhibits and more.

Fiesta del Sol

5-10 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Cermak Road between Ashland Avenue and Morgan Street

One of Chicago’s largest Latino street festivals is returning to the heart of Pilsen for four days of fun this weekend. There will be live music, food, dancing, carnival rides, local vendors and community resources at this free, family-friendly event.

Jeff Fest

5-10 p.m. Friday, 2-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave.

Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival returns to Jefferson Memorial Park this weekend with an array of local talent and food.

Grant Park Music Festival

6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday

Eleanor Boathouse (Thursday), Harris Theater (Friday and Saturday)

Enjoy classical musical performances this weekend for the Grant Park Music Festival’s ongoing summer concert series. Enjoy an hour-long, family-friendly outdoor concert by Billy Childs Thursday and renditions of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 Saturday and Sunday.

Lollapalooza

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Sunday

Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St.

Chicago’s biggest music festival returns with performances by Metallica, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Kygo, Green Day and more. One-day general admission tickets for $125 and four-day passes for $350 are still available here.

Sunday Backyard Jazz

4-7 p.m. Sunday

8110 S. Luella Ave.

Relax and enjoy music by Nanette Frank this weekend as part of The South Side Jazz Coalition’s ongoing Sunday Backyard Jazz summer series.

Feed Your Soul Jazz Brunch

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Time Out Market Chicago, 916 W. Fulton Market

Time Out Market hosts “Feed Your Soul Jazz Brunch” every Sunday. Enjoy brunch bites, live entertainment by the John Fournier Quarter and a bar featuring a variety of mimosa pitchers.

Lincolnwood Fest

Varying times, Thursday through Sunday

Henry A. Proesel Park, 6915 Kostner Ave.

This annual community festival is filled with live music from local and regional acts, carnival rides, arts and crafts, games and bingo, a car shows and more. Tickets for activities can be purchased at the fest for varying prices.

Leen Yassine

