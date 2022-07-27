There’s Still Time To Sign Up For The Irving Park Garage Sale

IRVING PARK — The organizers of the annual Irving Park garage sale are still looking for neighbors to participate in the free, neighborhood-wide event next month.

The garage sale will happen 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13. The boundaries for this year’s event are Irving Park Road, Pulaski Road and the Kennedy Expressway, Christiana Avenue and Addison Street.

Organizers are asking neighbors who want to sell items during the garage sale to register online by Monday. The event is being organized by the Athletic Field Park Advisory Council and Greater Independence Park Neighborhood Association.

Registration includes street signs, social media promotion help and other support from the two park groups.

“And we’ll accept applications a little after the deadline if neighbors really want to participate,” said Dennis Puhr, Athletic Park council co-president.

This is the second year the Athletic Field and Independence Park groups have partnered to expand the garage sale to encompass more of the neighborhood around their respective parks, Puhr said.

A DJ will play music while neighbors search for bargains, Puhr said.

“Part of our mission is to connect people in the community to get to know each other. Our park community isn’t just the four blocks around it. It’s not just an island. It’s the community that is connected with the park,” Puhr said.

Once the homes participating are finalized, an interactive map for the garage sale will be available online.

