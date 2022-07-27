7th Annual West Ridge Yard Sale Is Happening This Weekend 

WEST RIDGE — West Ridge’s neighborhood yard sale is back this weekend.

The yard sale runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday between North Western Avenue and North Ridge Boulevard and between West Pratt Boulevard and Touhy Avenue, according to the event’s Facebook listing.

In past years, people have sold furniture, clothing and vintage items. So far, nine households have signed up to be a part of the sale, organizers said.

You can sign up by emailing westridgeyardsale@gmail.com.

Credit: Google Maps/Provided The seventh annual West Ridge Yard Sale is this weekend.

