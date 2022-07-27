Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

7th Annual West Ridge Yard Sale Is Happening This Weekend 

Neighbors typically offer up furniture, clothing and vintage items during the yard sale.

Kayleigh Padar
7:15 AM CDT on Jul 27, 2022
Neighbors selling goods at a yard sale
Courtesy of Mark Raulston
  • Credibility:

WEST RIDGE — West Ridge’s neighborhood yard sale is back this weekend.

The yard sale runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday between North Western Avenue and North Ridge Boulevard and between West Pratt Boulevard and Touhy Avenue, according to the event’s Facebook listing.

In past years, people have sold furniture, clothing and vintage items. So far, nine households have signed up to be a part of the sale, organizers said. 

You can sign up by emailing westridgeyardsale@gmail.com

Credit: Google Maps/Provided
The seventh annual West Ridge Yard Sale is this weekend.

Kayleigh Padar

