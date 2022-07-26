Slayed, A New Pilsen Salon, Brings Eyelash Extensions, Facials And Waxing To Racine Avenue

PILSEN — A new salon in Pilsen wants to be the go-to, “one-stop shop” for neighbors’ beauty needs.

Jessica Elabed dreamed of opening a beauty salon in Pilsen for nearly a year, she said. When a storefront just off West 18th Street became available, she jumped on it; within a matter of weeks, Slayed at 1840 S. Racine Ave. was open.

Slayed offers eyebrow and eyelash tinting, eyebrow and facial threading, eyebrow lamination, eyelash extensions, lash lifts, facials, body facials, face and body waxing, make-up and body scrubs. Appointments for services can be booked online.

Elabed worked out of a commercial office suite in Pilsen for about a year, but knew she wanted a bigger spot with more foot traffic in the heart of the neighborhood, she said. She has that with the new Racine Avenue salon in the former home of Pocha Pets Boutique.

“I think we’re in a very sweet spot,” she said.

Elabed said the shop’s affordable prices but luxurious-feeling ambiance is what’s going to set them apart from other salons and hopefully make them the go-to neighborhood spot.

“I want women to be comfortable here, relaxed,” Elabed said. “We take our time with our clients.”

Elabed, who grew up in West Rogers Park, said her interest in doing eyebrows grew out of watching her mom get her eyebrows threaded in shops on Devon Avenue. From there, she taught herself how to thread and would practice on family members.

In 2020, Elabed started offering mobile eyebrow threading. She realized a majority of her clientele lived on the South Side, so she decided to set up shop in Pilsen, sh said.

The reception from neighbors has been great, she said.

Credit: Slayed/Facebook Owner Jessica Elabed opened Slayed earlier this month, after over a year working out of a commercial suite in the neighborhood and offering mobile services before that.

Juamarí Lazo, a Pilsen native who specializes in eyelash treatments at Slayed, said she’s excited to work in a beauty salon near the 18th Street business corridor, where her family members have run stores.

“I always saw my business growing in Pilsen,” Lazo said.

Lazo said she’s watched eyelash care in the beauty industry grow significantly as she’s gotten into the field. As a teen, she knew of only a handful of people who promoted the service on social media; now, sees a growing number of people being trained to offer eyelash treatments.

Elabed also said she’s watched eyelash treatments like lash lifts become more widely available and less pricey.

“You didn’t see it because it was a luxury thing that not everybody had access to because it was very, very expensive,” she said. “The beauty industry now is the best it’s ever been.”

Kiaralene Acevedo, a Slayed team member who does facials, waxing and body scrubs, didn’t know how to take care of her skin when she was growing up, she said. Now, as an esthetician, she wants to teach more people skin care can be accessible, she said.

“I’m just being more open about it and just getting people educated on taking care of their skin, because it’s not only for rich white women, it’s for everyone. And it’s not even just for women; it’s for men, as well,” said Acevedo, who grew up on the Northwest Side.

Slayed is opened 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The salon is offering grand opening specials on facials, lashes and make-up sessions until July 31.

Credit: Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago Slayed, 1840 S. Racine Ave., offers a variety of treatments for eyebrows and eyelashes, facials, waxes and more.

