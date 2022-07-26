Mourning The Choco Taco? The Treat Lives On At Logan Square’s Lonesome Rose (And It’s An Upgrade From The Original)

LOGAN SQUARE — The Choco Taco may be discontinued, but you can still get a version of the beloved frozen dessert at a Logan Square restaurant and bar.

Lonesome Rose at 2101 N. California Ave. serves a version of the creation — dubbed the Chaco-Taco — with house-made horchata ice cream and a peanut-pretzel crumble, an elevated take on the classic ice cream truck treats. The dessert’s waffle cones — made to look like a taco shell, of course — are also made in-house.

Created by a former Good Humor truck driver in Philadelphia in the 1980s, The Choco Taco is essentially a vanilla ice cream waffle cone — shaped as a taco — topped with peanuts. The treat has been a staple of ice cream truck and convenience stores for decades.

Klondike representatives announced Tuesday the Choco Taco would be discontinued, sparking outcry on social media. In a statement to media outlets, the brand said it was forced to spike the novelty treat from its list of offerings to “ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide.”

As people grieved the loss of classic treat, Lonesome Rose staff took to Instagram to remind people about their $8 version.

Sure, Lonesome Rose’s version is more expensive than the original, which typically only costs a few bucks at most, but it could satisfy your craving — and their horchata ice cream is fantastic.

Credit: Courtesy of Alex Hupp

