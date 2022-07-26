Jeff Fest Features 3 Days Of Food And Local Music This Weekend

JEFFERSON PARK — Jeff Fest Arts & Music Festival returns to Jefferson Memorial Park this weekend with an array of local talent and food.

Now in its 21st year, the summer festival features live music, food, a kids zone and more. The event will be held Friday to Sunday at the park, 4822 N. Long Ave. Tickets are $7. Proceeds benefit the Jefferson Park Chamber of Commerce and the park’s advisory council.

Event company Special Events Management is bringing citywide artists to the main stage, while neighborhood group Jefferson Park Forward is organizing the community stage, which will feature local acts from the area on all three days.

Adele Nicholas, a Jefferson Park Forward volunteer, booked the local acts for the community stage and said all 10 artists are new this year except one.

“The whole weekend will be really cool and eclectic,” Nicholas said. “Friday night with Fury is an amazing live band. I am excited to see that. She’s an amazing person and activist.”

Performances by Portage Park’s Chicago Ballet Center, the Chicago Music & Acting Academy and Jefferson Park Songwriters Group are slated for Sunday.

“We are trying to bring some focus to local songwriters who make their own music and art,” she said.

The group is also managing the beer tent next to the stage and needs volunteers to work it. Those interested can sign up online.

Money from the beer tent will help the group pay the artists and raise money to book more artists to perform at the Jefferson Park plaza alley, a project that’s been in the works for six years and is nearly complete.

Check out the full musical lineup below:

Friday

Main Stage

6 p.m.: Mr Funnyman

8 p.m.: Echos of Pompeii (Pink Floyd)

Community Stage

6:30 p.m.: Poppa-Da-Poppa-Da-Pop

7:45 p.m.: Invisible Cartoons

9 p.m.: Fury

Saturday

Main Stage

2 p.m.: Ipop

4 p.m.: The Gingers

6 p.m.: – One of the Boyzz

7:50 p.m.: Bruce in the USA

Community Stage

5:15 p.m.: Belleisle

6:30 p.m.: Sheep Numbers

7:45 p.m.: Rum Velvet

9 p.m.: TheLoveofPpl

Sunday

Main Stage

2:15 p.m.: The Indigos

4:30 p.m.: Stache

7:30 p.m.: Too Much Molly Band

Community Stage

2 p.m.: Chicago Ballet Center

3:15 p.m.: Chicago Music & Acting Academy

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Jefferson Park Songwriters Group

