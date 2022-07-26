Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Green Day Playing Chicago’s Metro After Lollapalooza Set

The show will take place at 11 p.m. Friday at the Metro. Tickets go on sale Wednesday online only.

Block Club Chicago Staff
12:09 PM CDT on Jul 26, 2022
Metro Chicago

CHICAGO — Green Day, a band used to playing big stadiums, is going back to its punk rock roots Friday for a Lollapalooza aftershow at Chicago’s Metro.

The show will take place at 11 p.m. Friday at the Lakeview venue, 3730 N. Clark St. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday online only for $60. Tickets purchased the day of the show (good luck with that) are $70.

Green Day will headline Lollapalooza in Grant Park Sunday.

Click here for more information.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Block Club Chicago Staff

The Latest

Mourning The Choco Taco? The Treat Lives On At Logan Square’s Lonesome Rose (And It’s An Upgrade From The Original)

Lonesome Rose serves its own version of a Choco Taco with house-made horchata ice cream and a peanut-pretzel crumble.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
46 minutes ago

Monkeypox Case Reported In Cook County Jail Detainee

Representatives from the city's health department will go to the jail to provide education, testing and vaccinations for eligible people.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Kelly Bauer
12:46 PM CDT

Green Day Playing Chicago’s Metro After Lollapalooza Set

The show will take place at 11 p.m. Friday at the Metro. Tickets go on sale Wednesday online only.

Downtown
Block Club Chicago Staff
12:09 PM CDT

Chicago The Best Place To Hold 2024 Democratic National Convention, Leaders Say In Pitch For DNC

Mayor Lightfoot said the convention would be a boon for Chicago, as it will have a "dramatic, positive economic impact" on the city and boost its economy.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
11:24 AM CDT

See more stories