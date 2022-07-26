Green Day Playing Chicago’s Metro After Lollapalooza Set

CHICAGO — Green Day, a band used to playing big stadiums, is going back to its punk rock roots Friday for a Lollapalooza aftershow at Chicago’s Metro.
The show will take place at 11 p.m. Friday at the Lakeview venue, 3730 N. Clark St. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale Wednesday online only for $60. Tickets purchased the day of the show (good luck with that) are $70.
Green Day will headline Lollapalooza in Grant Park Sunday.
