Downtown

Get Free Ice Cream Downtown Tuesday And Help Raise $10,000 To Feed Families In Need

With every scoop of free ice cream served at Pioneer Court, $1 will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Leen Yassine
7:22 AM CDT on Jul 26, 2022
Kemps Moose Tracks will be at Pioneer Court serving up 10,000 scoops of free ice cream.
Provided
STREETERVILLE — Ice cream lovers can stop by Pioneer Court for a free scoop Tuesday — and to help raise $10,000 to support work battling food insecurity.

Kemps Moose Tracks will give away 10,000 scoops of ice cream 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at 401 N. Michigan Ave. The company will donate $1 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository for every scoop, according to an event listing.

There will be games and “surprise celebrities,” according to the listing. The event is family- and dog-friendly.

Leen Yassine

