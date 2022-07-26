Carnival Coming To Rogers Park’s Jarvis Square Sunday To Benefit Theatre Above The Law

ROGERS PARK — Jarvis Square will host a carnival this weekend thanks to a neighboring theater company.

Theatre Above The Law’s Summertime Carnival is noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Jarvis Square, 1500 W. Jarvis Ave.

The carnival will include game booths, a temporary tattoo parlor, a fortune teller, a rubber duck race and other attractions. Prizes will be awarded at game booths and the rubber duck race. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free to attend, though games will cost money.

Tickets for games and other attractions will cost $10 for 10 tickets the day of the event, but families can pre-order 25 tickets for $20 by clicking here.

Members of Theatre Above the Law’s board and ensemble will be present, and there will be a “douse our artistic director with water” attraction. The event will act as a fundraiser for Theatre Above The Law, a young-artist-fostering theater company at 1439 W. Jarvis Ave.

The carnival will take place around the Jarvis Square alfresco site that gives neighbors and businesses priority on streets for outdoor dining and other community events.

For more information on the carnival, click here.

