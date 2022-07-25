South Shore Back-To-School Event In August Needs Volunteers, Donations

SOUTH SHORE — The Central South Shore Area Council is preparing for its upcoming Family Funday Back-To-School Dance and Social in August and is looking for help from the community to make it happen.

The nonprofit community organization needs neighbors to donate and volunteer for the 2-5 p.m. August 13 event at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 7851 S. Jeffrey Blvd. There will be food, music, games, prizes, giveaways for kids and more.

Johnnie Miller-Cleaves, the Central South Shore Area Council’s director of communications, said the organization is accepting donations in the form of checks, book bags and school supplies. Donations can be picked up by Central South Shore Area Council members if necessary. With donations, the following information must be included: name, email, phone number, best time to contact and website if applicable.

The council is also looking for volunteers for both the event and for the Central South Shore Area council itself. The event needs barbers that can give line-ups and cut hair; and a hairstylist familiar with both natural and relaxed hair, braids and who can give children and adults hair styling tips. Vendors with a food truck, who can serve refreshments or provide youth activities are also needed.

There’s no fee to serve as a vendor for the back-to-school event but vendors must provide their own setup.

Those interested in donating or volunteering for the event should contact the Central South Shore Area Council on Facebook or send an email to centralsouthshore@thenna.org by Saturday.

