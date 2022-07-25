Polygon Cafe Shut Down By City After Inspectors Find Roaches, Rat Droppings And Improperly Stored Raw Fish, City Says

ANDERSONVILLE — City officials closed down a Thai and sushi restaurant in Andersonville after health inspectors discovered live roaches, rat droppings and raw fish that was not properly refrigerated, records show.

Polygon Cafe, 5204 N. Clark St., had its business license suspended Thursday by the Chicago Department of Public Health after a failed health inspection that same day, according to the department’s inspection records.

The restaurant was hit with seven health code violations. They include a pest infestation after a health inspector saw more than 25 live roaches in a reach-in cooler and other food preparation areas, plus more than 50 rat droppings in the basement, the inspection report states.

Inspectors also found Polygon’s reach-in sushi cooler was at 58 degrees, above the mandated temperature of 41 degrees or below.

Raw octopus was found stored at 58 degrees and raw eel at 55.5 degrees, among other improperly stored raw foods, according to the inspection. Raw fish should be stored at 40 degrees or less, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cooked crab and shrimp, raw flounder and salmon, fish eggs, spicy mayonnaise, and prepped mushrooms all were stored at incorrect temperature, the report said.

Inspectors immediately threw out all the improperly stored foods, records show.

Polygon’s food handler and food allergen certifications were also expired, records show.

Polygon opened on Clark Street in 2012, according to DNAinfo. It received a liquor license in 2014.

This is the fourth failed health inspection for Polygon since 2015, including when officials also found bugs in the facility last year, health department records show.

Polygon remained closed as of Monday afternoon. Representatives for the business could not immediately be reached for comment.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago Polygon Cafe in Andersonville had its license suspended after a failed health inspection.

Like all restaurants, Polygon Cafe undergoes a yearly health inspection by the city. Failing the inspection can result in a temporary shutdown. Restaurant inspections can also be prompted by customer complaints.

Polygon has failed two inspections spurred by complaints, according to city records. In September, the restaurant was cited with numerous health code violations after inspectors found roaches, flies and rat droppings, among other infractions.

The business failed a complaint-based inspection in 2017 and was slapped with violations for excessive dirt and dust and using improper food storage facilities, according to city records.

Polygon also failed a yearly inspection in 2015 when it failed to install splash guards in the kitchen sink, which was the subject of a minor violation in the year prior’s inspection.

Polygon must pass a re-inspection before reopening.

Polygon is the second Andersonville restaurant to be closed by city officials in the last two weeks. Reza’s Restaurant was closed for building code infractions and then closed again after reopening despite the city’s order, officials said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: