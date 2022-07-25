Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Polygon Cafe Shut Down By City After Inspectors Find Roaches, Rat Droppings And Improperly Stored Raw Fish, City Says

The Andersonville business' license was suspended by the Chicago Department of Public Health last week, records show.

Joe Ward
3:30 PM CDT on Jul 25, 2022
Polygon Cafe in Andersonville had its license suspended after a failed health inspection.
Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

ANDERSONVILLE — City officials closed down a Thai and sushi restaurant in Andersonville after health inspectors discovered live roaches, rat droppings and raw fish that was not properly refrigerated, records show.

Polygon Cafe, 5204 N. Clark St., had its business license suspended Thursday by the Chicago Department of Public Health after a failed health inspection that same day, according to the department’s inspection records.

The restaurant was hit with seven health code violations. They include a pest infestation after a health inspector saw more than 25 live roaches in a reach-in cooler and other food preparation areas, plus more than 50 rat droppings in the basement, the inspection report states.

Inspectors also found Polygon’s reach-in sushi cooler was at 58 degrees, above the mandated temperature of 41 degrees or below.

Raw octopus was found stored at 58 degrees and raw eel at 55.5 degrees, among other improperly stored raw foods, according to the inspection. Raw fish should be stored at 40 degrees or less, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cooked crab and shrimp, raw flounder and salmon, fish eggs, spicy mayonnaise, and prepped mushrooms all were stored at incorrect temperature, the report said.

Inspectors immediately threw out all the improperly stored foods, records show.

Polygon’s food handler and food allergen certifications were also expired, records show.

Polygon opened on Clark Street in 2012, according to DNAinfo. It received a liquor license in 2014.

This is the fourth failed health inspection for Polygon since 2015, including when officials also found bugs in the facility last year, health department records show.

Polygon remained closed as of Monday afternoon. Representatives for the business could not immediately be reached for comment.

Credit: Joe Ward/Block Club Chicago
Polygon Cafe in Andersonville had its license suspended after a failed health inspection.

Like all restaurants, Polygon Cafe undergoes a yearly health inspection by the city. Failing the inspection can result in a temporary shutdown. Restaurant inspections can also be prompted by customer complaints.

Polygon has failed two inspections spurred by complaints, according to city records. In September, the restaurant was cited with numerous health code violations after inspectors found roaches, flies and rat droppings, among other infractions.

The business failed a complaint-based inspection in 2017 and was slapped with violations for excessive dirt and dust and using improper food storage facilities, according to city records.

Polygon also failed a yearly inspection in 2015 when it failed to install splash guards in the kitchen sink, which was the subject of a minor violation in the year prior’s inspection.

Polygon must pass a re-inspection before reopening.

Polygon is the second Andersonville restaurant to be closed by city officials in the last two weeks. Reza’s Restaurant was closed for building code infractions and then closed again after reopening despite the city’s order, officials said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

Polygon Cafe Shut Down By City After Inspectors Find Roaches, Rat Droppings And Improperly Stored Raw Fish, City Says

The Andersonville business' license was suspended by the Chicago Department of Public Health last week, records show.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
3:30 PM CDT

Here’s What A Soldier Field Dome Could Look Like Under Mayor Lightfoot’s Latest Proposal To Keep Bears In Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled three proposals to overhaul Soldier Field, including converting it into a dome.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
11:11 AM CDT

River North Group Wants Bally’s Casino To Scrap Riverfront Music Venue For A Public Park

Bally's officials said they'd consider the group's push for a park as negotiations continue. "I like to go to concerts but not across the street from my house,” one River North leader said.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
9:39 AM CDT

Sisters Shot While Waiting For Late-Night Ride Outside Gold Coast Bars Were Innocent Bystanders, Police Say

Officers assigned to the area heard shots and tackled a man they saw go into the street holding a gun. The man they arrested was not charged with shooting the two women, however.

Downtown
Noah Asimow
9:00 AM CDT

See more stories