Labor Day Parade Returning To East Side For The First Time Since 2019 — And Organizers Need Your Help

EAST SIDE — Chicago’s Labor Day Parade is returning for the first time since before the start of the pandemic and is accepting applications for people who want to march.

The parade, also known as the East Side Labor Day Parade, is set for 12 p.m. Sept. 3 and aims to celebrate the history of local labor rights and the thousands of union members living in Chicago. Its original run was from the late 1950’s until 1993. Ald. Susan Sadlowski (10th), with help from local businesses, unions and community members, revived the parade in 2015.

The parade route begins at 104th Street and Ewing Avenue and heads south on Ewing towards East 112th, marching towards Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, according to the parade’s website.

Organizers are seeking sponsors and participants for the parade. Fees include:

$2,500 Sponsor: VIP position, large logo on banner & entry fee included

$1,000 Sponsor: Name on banner & entry fee included

$250: Entry Fee

$40: Entry Fee for local schools, community organizations, churches and non-profit (10th Ward Residents ONLY)

Those interested can apply online. A full list of guidelines for potential participants can also be found online.

Checks can be made to the Chicago Federation of Labor with “Parade – (Your Organization)” in the memo line and mailed to Chicago Federation of Labor; 2022 Labor Day Parade; 180 N. Stetson Ave, Suite 1529, Chicago, IL 60601.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old and will assist things like helping at the check-in table, directing parade participants to their staging locations, serving as block marshals who are stationed along the parade route and maintaining the speed and spacing, as well as disbanding parade participants following the event’s conclusion.

Potential volunteers may include individuals, families, groups and students looking to fulfill community service requirements. More information on volunteering can be found online. The deadline to submit an application to volunteer is Aug. 19.

Participation applications are being accepted until Aug. 5. Accepted sponsors and organizations will be notified by Aug. 15.

People going to the parade are encouraged to also attend EDDIE FEST, a festival powered by the Chicago Federation honoring local labor leader Edward Sadlowski. The festival is also 1-5 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, 11251-11249 S. Ave B.

