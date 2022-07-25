Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Great Giveaway Offers Families In Rogers Park Free Toys, Bikes, Activities

The Christian organization C24/7 is giving away toys and bicycles at its second annual Great Giveaway in Willye B. White Park July 30. Families can also enjoy various kid-friendly activities and free food.

Kayleigh Padar
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 25, 2022
C24/7 organizes various events for families, such as a school supply giveaway in August 2021
Provided//C24/7
  Credibility:

ROGERS PARK — Families can take home free toys and bikes after enjoying kid-friendly activities at the second annual Great Giveaway this week.

The Great Giveaway runs 2-6 p.m. Saturday in Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St., with activities for the whole family, including pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival activities and a basketball tournament with cash prizes, according to an event listing.

C24/7 — a Christian organization dedicated to providing resources and programs to families north of Howard Street — is organizing the event, according to its website. 

Toys and bikes will be given away at the event and there will also be free food. 

Tickets for the Great Giveaway are free and can be claimed here. C24/7 is also trying to raise $20,000 to pay for the free items at the event. You can donate here

Credit: Provided//C24/7
Families can expect toy and bicycle giveaways, free food and a variety of kid-friendly activities, including a petting zoo and pony rides.

Kayleigh Padar

