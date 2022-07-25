Find A Home In Englewood At This Weekend’s Neighborhood Housing Fair

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Housing Fair will give neighbors a chance to learn about buying a home in the neighborhood.

The free-to-attend fair will run 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. John Evangelist Missionary Baptist Church, 1234 W. 63rd St. It’s being hosted by Neighborhood Housing Services with local organizations, according to the event’s invitation. You can register here.

There will be workshops for renters and homeowners, as well as healthy cooking demonstrations, organizers said. Local organizations, health care facilities and small businesses will have booths with information about the resources they provide.

Those who visit the fair can board trolleys to view nearby homes that are for sale or could be redeveloped, according to the invitation.

Attendees can enter raffle giveaways with prizes like $250 of utility bill assistance. There will be music from DJ SoopaMan alongside refreshments, including Icee’s from Fizer’s Snow Cone & Popcorn, according to the invitation.

