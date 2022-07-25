Skip to contents

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham

Find A Home In Englewood At This Weekend’s Neighborhood Housing Fair

The Housing Fair will allow neighbors to connect with local groups, explore homes for sale and even get utility assistance through a raffle.

Kayleigh Padar
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 25, 2022
Neighborhood Housing Services partnered with various local organizations, including R.A.G.E. and Teamwork Englewood, to host a housing fair July 30.
Provided//Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago
  • Credibility:

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Housing Fair will give neighbors a chance to learn about buying a home in the neighborhood.

The free-to-attend fair will run 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at St. John Evangelist Missionary Baptist Church, 1234 W. 63rd St. It’s being hosted by Neighborhood Housing Services with local organizations, according to the event’s invitation. You can register here

There will be workshops for renters and homeowners, as well as healthy cooking demonstrations, organizers said. Local organizations, health care facilities and small businesses will have booths with information about the resources they provide.

Those who visit the fair can board trolleys to view nearby homes that are for sale or could be redeveloped, according to the invitation.

Attendees can enter raffle giveaways with prizes like $250 of utility bill assistance. There will be music from DJ SoopaMan alongside refreshments, including Icee’s from Fizer’s Snow Cone & Popcorn, according to the invitation.

Kayleigh Padar

