South Chicago, East Side

Bike Giveaway For Kids Being Held On East Side This Week

There wll be 50 bikes with helmets available for kids 10 and younger at the July 27 event.

Maia McDonald
7:55 AM CDT on Jul 25, 2022
Kids ride their bikes in Uptown.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side. 

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.

Children must be accompanied by a parent to receive a bike.

The event is sponsored by Working Bikes, Chicago’s SAFE Ambassadors, the Chicago Department of Transportation and Bikes In Da Hood, according to a Facebook post. Chicago’s SAFE Ambassadors will be on-site to fit helmets and teach kids bike safety tips. 

People are also encouraged to watch the nearby Intelligentsia Cup bike races 4-7 p.m. at the intersection of East 85th Street and Green Bay Avenue. The event will feature a live DJ, bouncy house, food and beverages, chess games, a vaccination clinic, plus other special guests. 

Lake Shore Drive will be closed for the bike race, so attendees are should enter from Commercial Avenue using 83rd Street, organizers said.

