Bike Giveaway For Kids Being Held On East Side This Week

EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side.

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.

Children must be accompanied by a parent to receive a bike.

The event is sponsored by Working Bikes, Chicago’s SAFE Ambassadors, the Chicago Department of Transportation and Bikes In Da Hood, according to a Facebook post. Chicago’s SAFE Ambassadors will be on-site to fit helmets and teach kids bike safety tips.

People are also encouraged to watch the nearby Intelligentsia Cup bike races 4-7 p.m. at the intersection of East 85th Street and Green Bay Avenue. The event will feature a live DJ, bouncy house, food and beverages, chess games, a vaccination clinic, plus other special guests.

Lake Shore Drive will be closed for the bike race, so attendees are should enter from Commercial Avenue using 83rd Street, organizers said.

