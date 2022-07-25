Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Avondale’s First Bar Crawl Is Coming To The Neighborhood Next Month

Proceeds from the Aug. 13 bar crawl will help fund the creation of a neighbor-led Avondale Community Plan.

Leen Yassine
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 25, 2022
Central Park Bar is one of the bars participating in the bar crawl, alongside Avondale Tap, Avondale Bowl, Mother's Ruin and Sleeping Village.
Courtesy of Ryan Gac
AVONDALE — A bar crawl is coming to Avondale next month.

The inaugural crawl will take place 2-7 p.m. August 13 and features five local bars: Avondale Tap, Avondale Bowl, Central Park Bar, Mother’s Ruin and — after 5 p.m. — Sleeping Village.

Tickets are available online for $30, which provides attendees with a wristband for discounts during the crawl. Wristbands can be picked up 1:30-5 p.m. on the day of the event at Central Park Bar, at 2924 N. Central Park Ave.

The crawl also serves as a fundraiser. All proceeds will support a matching grant from Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning to create a neighbor-led Avondale Community Plan.

The event is organized by the Avondale Neighborhood Association, which organized a restaurant crawl in years prior.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods.

Leen Yassine

