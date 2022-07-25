Avondale’s First Bar Crawl Is Coming To The Neighborhood Next Month

AVONDALE — A bar crawl is coming to Avondale next month.

The inaugural crawl will take place 2-7 p.m. August 13 and features five local bars: Avondale Tap, Avondale Bowl, Central Park Bar, Mother’s Ruin and — after 5 p.m. — Sleeping Village.

Tickets are available online for $30, which provides attendees with a wristband for discounts during the crawl. Wristbands can be picked up 1:30-5 p.m. on the day of the event at Central Park Bar, at 2924 N. Central Park Ave.

The crawl also serves as a fundraiser. All proceeds will support a matching grant from Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning to create a neighbor-led Avondale Community Plan.

The event is organized by the Avondale Neighborhood Association, which organized a restaurant crawl in years prior.

