A Beach Party With Your Pets Will Raise Money For PAWS Chicago

There will be dinner, drinks and dancing along Lake Michigan, as well as silent auctions, a doggie spa and more.

Maia McDonald
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 25, 2022
At PAWS Chicago's annual summer fundraiser, supporters of the city's largest no-kill shelter and their furry companions can enjoy a beach party at the Offshore on Navy Pier, from 6-11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.
PAWS Chicago
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — PAWS Chicago, the city’s largest no-kill animal shelter, is heading to the beach to raise money for its work.

PAWS will host its Beach Party 6-11 p.m. Wednesday at the Offshore on Navy Pier, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Supporters — and their pets — will enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing. There will also be silent auctions, raffles, portraits by a caricature artists and more. 

Tickets are $200 for humans (dogs get in for free) and include dog-sitting services for pet owners who may need to step away from their furry friends for a bit. Pets that may need a break from the Navy Pier summer fireworks display that evening can also be watched by volunteers in a quiet area.

There will also be adoptable pets at the beach party for those looking to take a new family member home.

Furry companions attending the fundraiser with their owners can enjoy treats from a doggie buffet and have the chance to visit “a dog spa” with brush-outs and pedicures.

PAWS CEO Susanna Wickham said this year’s fundraiser is the first time the event is being fully held since 2019, as a scaled-down version of the fundraiser was held earlier in the pandemic.

“What’s nice about this event is it’s outside,” Wickham said. “We know that there’s a lot of pent-up excitement about this event because we’ve been hearing that from people for months, and ticket sales have been really strong. We’re excited to see the whole thing come together.”

Money raised from the event will go towards PAWS Chicago’s general operating budget, helping to make the shelter’s year-round work of finding adoptable pets homes a reality, Wickham said.

Maia McDonald

