50th Ward’s Back To School Fair Will Provide Free Backpacks, School Supplies

WEST RIDGE — The 50th Ward’s annual Back to School Fair is returning this weekend with free backpacks and other school supplies.

Families can stop by 10 a.m. Sunday at Indian Boundary Park Nature Play Center, 2500 W. Lunt Ave., to get a free backpack filled with school supplies, organizers said. They will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Nature Play Center is in the northwest section of the park, near Estes and Rockwell.

Backpacks will only be given to children — one per person — so parents should bring their child with them, organizers said.

