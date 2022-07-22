Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
South Chicago, East Side

Southeast Side Residents Can Get More Free Plants This Weekend

Three Little Birds Garden and Zandstra's Farm and Greenhouse are teaming up for the event Sunday.

Maia McDonald
7:34 AM CDT on Jul 22, 2022
Three Little Birds Garden is giving away free plants 1-6 p.m. this Sunday.
  • Credibility:

SOUTH CHICAGO — Three Little Birds Garden is partnering with a nearby farm to host a plant giveaway Sunday.

Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse, a northwest Indiana retail flower nursery, is joining the nonprofit community garden to give Southeast Side residents free plants 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2888 E. 94th St. 

Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse worked with Three Little Birds Garden for a 10th Ward plant giveaway earlier this month where nearly 6,000 plants were given to neighbors. The organization is providing the plants and flowers for Sunday’s giveaway, as well.

The farm and greenhouse typically sells bedding plants, hanging baskets, decorative planters, sun and shade perennials, roses, ornamental grasses, garden supplies, herbs and vegetables at its Highland, Indiana, headquarters.

Those looking to decorate their homes and yards with new plants or who want to give them away as gifts are encouraged to attend, according to a Facebook post.

Those with questions can email threelittlebirdsgardens@gmail.com

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

‘Do People Outside The LGBTQ+ Community Got Skin?’: Experts Fight Monkeypox Stigma

More than 100 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Chicago. Howard Brown Health experts are encouraging people to learn how it spreads to prevent more infections.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Kayleigh Padar
28 minutes ago

Fire Rips Through Avondale Apartment Building Thursday, Displacing Residents

No one was injured in the blaze, but it drew a large emergency response to keep firefighters safe amid high temperatures and humidity, fire officials said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
and
Colin Boyle
57 minutes ago

Magda Ramirez-Castañeda, Late Activist And Leader In Pilsen’s Chicana Movement, Honored With Street Naming

Friends and family of Ramirez-Castañeda, former president of Pilsen Alliance, said she committed her life to fighting social and economic injustices.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
59 minutes ago

Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam Returns To Mamie Till-Mobley Park This Weekend

The five-week series kicks off Sunday and runs weekly through Aug. 21. "It’s bringing culture to the community," the park's council president said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

See more stories