Southeast Side Residents Can Get More Free Plants This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — Three Little Birds Garden is partnering with a nearby farm to host a plant giveaway Sunday.

Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse, a northwest Indiana retail flower nursery, is joining the nonprofit community garden to give Southeast Side residents free plants 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2888 E. 94th St.

Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse worked with Three Little Birds Garden for a 10th Ward plant giveaway earlier this month where nearly 6,000 plants were given to neighbors. The organization is providing the plants and flowers for Sunday’s giveaway, as well.

The farm and greenhouse typically sells bedding plants, hanging baskets, decorative planters, sun and shade perennials, roses, ornamental grasses, garden supplies, herbs and vegetables at its Highland, Indiana, headquarters.

Those looking to decorate their homes and yards with new plants or who want to give them away as gifts are encouraged to attend, according to a Facebook post.

Those with questions can email threelittlebirdsgardens@gmail.com.

