Live Near Douglass Park? You Can Sign Up Saturday For Free Tickets To Riot Fest

LAWNDALE — Neighbors of Douglass Park can sign up Saturday to receive free tickets to Riot Fest, the three-day punk rock and alternative music festival held at the park in the fall.

Riot Fest organizers will set up a tent 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday near the corner of Ogden Avenue and Sacramento Drive where eligible residents can sign up to attend the festival for free.

Riot Fest is scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at Douglass Park.

The free tickets are open to anybody who lives within four blocks of Douglass Park. The boundaries for eligible residents are Arthington Avenue to the north, Spaulding Avenue to the west, Cermak Road to the south and Rockwell Street to the east.

Residents must bring personal identification, such as a state ID, a driver’s license or a passport, as well as two pieces of mail proving they live near the park. Residents must register ahead of time to be offered free admission to the festival.

In addition to the July 23 sign-up day for free community tickets, Riot Fest organizers will host another community registration day at the same location 1:30-6 p.m. Aug. 4.

Festival organizers are also hiring North Lawndale and Little Village residents to work temporary jobs at the event. Jobs include grounds maintenance, gate attendants, information services, sanitation and other roles.

Residents can apply for positions online or attend one of the community ticket registration days, which will also include a job fair.

The festival will be headlined by Nine Inch Nails. The lineup also includes Alkaline Trio, Ice Cube, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Bad Religion, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Yellowcard, Portugal The Man, Bleachers, Placebo, the Descendents, Bauhaus, Sunny Day Real Estate, Sleater-Kinney, The Academy Is… and Action Bronson.

Recent additions to the lineup include Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg, Poliça and Zola Jesus.

The full lineup for Riot Fest is available online.

