Here’s How Mayor Lightfoot Will Pick The New 43rd Ward Alderperson For Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Ald. Michele Smith is resigning from her post as 43rd Ward alderperson — meaning Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get to appoint her replacement.

Smith announced Thursday she’ll retire in August to focus on her family and friends. That clears the way for Lightfoot to pick an interim alderperson — the third time she’s been able to do that this year — until a permanent one is voted in during February’s council elections.

Lightfoot announced Friday in a news release how she’ll go about picking the new alderperson.

Here’s the process:

Interested candidates can submit applications to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or mail an application to City Hall care of the 43rd Ward Vacancy Committee. Applications are due 5 p.m. Aug. 5.

Once the application period closes, the names and resumes of each applicant will be made publicly available and a committee will review each application.

The committee will review the applications, interview candidates and recommend a slate of candidates to the mayor.

Lightfoot will select the final candidate.

The appointed alderman will serve until the aldermanic election in 2023.

Candidates must have lived in the 43rd Ward for at least one year prior to being appointed as an alderperson.

The 43rd Ward covers most of Lincoln Park and includes portions of other Near North Side communities.

Lightfoot is asking 43rd Ward neighbors for their input on candidates — something she did not do when selecting Ald. Nicole Lee to represent the 11th Ward on the South Side nor appointing Ald. Monique Scott to replace her brother, former Ald. Michael Scott Jr., in the 24th Ward on the West Side.

Residents can share input online.

