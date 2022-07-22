Fire Rips Through Avondale Apartment Building Thursday, Displacing Residents

This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents.
AVONDALE — A fire tore through an Avondale apartment building Thursday, destroying the building and displacing residents, but causing no injuries.
About 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 2900 block of North Sawyer Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.
The blaze was a “typical” still and box apartment building fire, but it drew a large emergency response to keep firefighters safe during Thursday’s high temperatures and humidity, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.
A few residents who lived in the building have been displaced, Merritt and neighbors said.
