Fire Rips Through Avondale Apartment Building Thursday, Displacing Residents

AVONDALE — A fire tore through an Avondale apartment building Thursday, destroying the building and displacing residents, but causing no injuries.

About 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 2900 block of North Sawyer Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The blaze was a “typical” still and box apartment building fire, but it drew a large emergency response to keep firefighters safe during Thursday’s high temperatures and humidity, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A few residents who lived in the building have been displaced, Merritt and neighbors said.

No further information was provided.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Chicago Fire Department respond to a fire at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. in Avondale on July 21, 2022.

