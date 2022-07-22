Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Fire Rips Through Avondale Apartment Building Thursday, Displacing Residents

No one was injured in the blaze, but it drew a large emergency response to keep firefighters safe amid high temperatures and humidity, fire officials said.

Mina Bloom and Colin Boyle
9:40 AM CDT on Jul 22, 2022
Chicago Fire Department respond to a fire at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. in Avondale on July 21, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
AVONDALE — A fire tore through an Avondale apartment building Thursday, destroying the building and displacing residents, but causing no injuries.

About 4:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 2900 block of North Sawyer Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The blaze was a “typical” still and box apartment building fire, but it drew a large emergency response to keep firefighters safe during Thursday’s high temperatures and humidity, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

A few residents who lived in the building have been displaced, Merritt and neighbors said.

No further information was provided.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Chicago Fire Department respond to a fire at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. in Avondale on July 21, 2022.
Chicago Fire Department respond to a fire at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. in Avondale on July 21, 2022.
Chicago Fire Department respond to a fire at 2941 N. Sawyer Ave. in Avondale on July 21, 2022.

