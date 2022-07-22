4 Stabbed During Attempted Robbery On Red Line In Lincoln Park, Police Say

CHICAGO — At least four people were stabbed during an attempted robbery early Friday on the Red Line in Lincoln Park.

At 2:03 a.m., a 42-year-old man switched “L” train cars at the North/Clybourn Red Line station in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue, police said. A group of six people followed him onto the train and demanded his belongings, police said.

The six people attacked the man with a knife and broken glass bottle, police said. The man also took out a knife.

The man was stabbed and cut several times and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Three of the attempted robbers were also injured: A 52-year-old man was stabbed in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, a 36-year-old man had his forearm cut and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition and a 24-year-old man was stabbed in his back and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, police said.

Six people were taken into custody, police said. An investigation was ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.