10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend

CHICAGO — The city’s summer festivities are in full swing. Here are 10 events happening this weekend, filled with food, live performances and celebration:

Pizza City Fest

12-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Plumbers Hall, 1395 W. Randolph St.

Sample all types of ‘za this weekend from pizza makers from across the region. There will also be live music, pizza-themed art and merchandise. Purchase tickets here, starting at $55.

Colombian Fest in Humboldt Park

12-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Division and Mozart streets

Celebrate Colombian independence with Latin American performers, a sports camp and a parade at Division and Mozart streets starting Friday at noon. Tickets are available for purchase online here, starting at $25.

5-10 p.m. Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Milwaukee Avenue from North to Ashland

Head to the popular street fest to see artists like Local H and Nnamdï as well as shop local vendors Friday through Sunday. Admission is free with a $10 suggested donation.

ShakesFest

Performances at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ogden Park (6500 S. Racine Ave.), Ping Tom Memorial Park (1700 S. Wentworth Ave.)

See the last of the modern takes on classical shows in Ogden Park Friday and Ping Tom Park Saturday. Admission is free — but bringing blankets and lawn chairs is encouraged.

Chinatown Summer Fair

12-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 2200 S. Wentworth Ave.

Celebrate Far East culture with a Dragon and Lion Dance Procession, performances, food, shopping and more.

Chicago SummerDance

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines St.

Bust some moves at this weekend’s SummerDance pop-up at Maxwell Street Market, which includes Latin Street dancing classes and an open dance.

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

12-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton and Wrightwood

This fest is taking over Lincoln Avenue this weekend for its 39th year. Enjoy local food favorites, arts and crafts and live on-stage music. Tickets are $10 at the gates for all-day entry.

Chicago Margarita Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6-11p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Enjoy margaritas and music from DJ Tripp and others at Navy Pier this weekend. Tickets are sold at the gate, starting at $25 for general admission.

Bantu Fest

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyde Park, near 60th and Ellis

Chicago’s biggest multicultural fest is back with food, music and other cultural activities from over 30 different countries. Tickets are available online here, starting at $10 for a one-day general admission pass.

Sundays on State

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, State Street between Monroe and Lake

Shop local businesses, partake in dance and fitness classes enjoy musical and dance performances and more while strolling down State Street this weekend. The festival series kicks off July 24 and takes place every other Sunday through Sept. 4.

