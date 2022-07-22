Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend

Wicker Park Fest returns, sample 'za at Pizza City Fest, celebrate Far East culture at the Chinatown Summer Fair, catch a modern take on Shakespeare — and so much more.

Leen Yassine
9:10 AM CDT on Jul 22, 2022
Wicker Park Fest returns this weekend.
Provided/Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city’s summer festivities are in full swing. Here are 10 events happening this weekend, filled with food, live performances and celebration:

Pizza City Fest

12-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Plumbers Hall, 1395 W. Randolph St.

Sample all types of ‘za this weekend from pizza makers from across the region. There will also be live music, pizza-themed art and merchandise. Purchase tickets here, starting at $55.

Colombian Fest in Humboldt Park

12-11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Division and Mozart streets

Celebrate Colombian independence with Latin American performers, a sports camp and a parade at Division and Mozart streets starting Friday at noon. Tickets are available for purchase online here, starting at $25.

Wicker Park Fest

5-10 p.m. Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Milwaukee Avenue from North to Ashland

Head to the popular street fest to see artists like Local H and Nnamdï as well as shop local vendors Friday through Sunday. Admission is free with a $10 suggested donation.

ShakesFest

Performances at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ogden Park (6500 S. Racine Ave.), Ping Tom Memorial Park (1700 S. Wentworth Ave.)

See the last of the modern takes on classical shows in Ogden Park Friday and Ping Tom Park Saturday. Admission is free — but bringing blankets and lawn chairs is encouraged.

Chinatown Summer Fair

12-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 2200 S. Wentworth Ave.

Celebrate Far East culture with a Dragon and Lion Dance Procession, performances, food, shopping and more.

Chicago SummerDance

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Maxwell Street Market, 800 S. Desplaines St.

Bust some moves at this weekend’s SummerDance pop-up at Maxwell Street Market, which includes Latin Street dancing classes and an open dance.

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

12-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton and Wrightwood

This fest is taking over Lincoln Avenue this weekend for its 39th year. Enjoy local food favorites, arts and crafts and live on-stage music. Tickets are $10 at the gates for all-day entry.

Chicago Margarita Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. and 6-11p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Enjoy margaritas and music from DJ Tripp and others at Navy Pier this weekend. Tickets are sold at the gate, starting at $25 for general admission.

Bantu Fest

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Hyde Park, near 60th and Ellis

Chicago’s biggest multicultural fest is back with food, music and other cultural activities from over 30 different countries. Tickets are available online here, starting at $10 for a one-day general admission pass.

Sundays on State

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, State Street between Monroe and Lake

Shop local businesses, partake in dance and fitness classes enjoy musical and dance performances and more while strolling down State Street this weekend. The festival series kicks off July 24 and takes place every other Sunday through Sept. 4.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Leen Yassine

The Latest

‘Do People Outside The LGBTQ+ Community Got Skin?’: Experts Fight Monkeypox Stigma

More than 100 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Chicago. Howard Brown Health experts are encouraging people to learn how it spreads to prevent more infections.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Kayleigh Padar
34 minutes ago

Fire Rips Through Avondale Apartment Building Thursday, Displacing Residents

No one was injured in the blaze, but it drew a large emergency response to keep firefighters safe amid high temperatures and humidity, fire officials said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
and
Colin Boyle
1 hour ago

Magda Ramirez-Castañeda, Late Activist And Leader In Pilsen’s Chicana Movement, Honored With Street Naming

Friends and family of Ramirez-Castañeda, former president of Pilsen Alliance, said she committed her life to fighting social and economic injustices.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam Returns To Mamie Till-Mobley Park This Weekend

The five-week series kicks off Sunday and runs weekly through Aug. 21. "It’s bringing culture to the community," the park's council president said.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore
Maxwell Evans
1 hour ago

See more stories