South Chicago, East Side

South Chicago Health Fair Will Have COVID Vaccines, Health Screenings, Music And More

There will also be giveaways, massages, face painting and more at the health fair Thursday.

Maia McDonald
7:44 AM CDT on Jul 21, 2022
Centro Comunatario Juan Diego is hosting the Health Fair: Under the Sun event Thursday.
SOUTH CHICAGO — A free family event will focus on bringing much-needed health services to South Chicago on Thursday.

At Centro Comunitario Juan Diego’s Health Fair: Under the Sun, neighbors can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive kidney, glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. There will also be free gift bags, resource tables with health information, raffles, massages and face painting for kids at the event.

The event runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at 2944 E. 88th St.

Neighbors can also enjoy performances by musical group Mega Cumbia and Koqui African Dance, according to a Facebook post

Those looking for more information on the event can call 773-731-0109.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago's neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

