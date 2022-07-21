South Chicago Health Fair Will Have COVID Vaccines, Health Screenings, Music And More

SOUTH CHICAGO — A free family event will focus on bringing much-needed health services to South Chicago on Thursday.

At Centro Comunitario Juan Diego’s Health Fair: Under the Sun, neighbors can get vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive kidney, glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. There will also be free gift bags, resource tables with health information, raffles, massages and face painting for kids at the event.

The event runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at 2944 E. 88th St.

Neighbors can also enjoy performances by musical group Mega Cumbia and Koqui African Dance, according to a Facebook post.

Those looking for more information on the event can call 773-731-0109.

