Selena Fans Can Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano At East Side Event Saturday

EAST SIDE — Fans of famed singer Selena can celebrate her music and other artists during a Saturday event in East Side.

ARTE Chicago‘ Las Jefas Concert series will kick off noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G. The free event honors legendary Latina women and will include a tribute to tejano singer Selena with music from her discography and live performances by Chicago-based band La Obra, according to a Facebook post from Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th).

There will be food, merchants, artists and artisans, arts and crafts for kids and a Selena lookalike contest with a kid and adult category, according to the post.

