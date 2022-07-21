Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
South Chicago, East Side

Selena Fans Can Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano At East Side Event Saturday

Selena fans can enjoy music from her discography, participate in a lookalike contest and hear live music at a Saturday event.

Maia McDonald
6:50 AM CDT on Jul 21, 2022
A mural honoring legendary Tejano singer Selena in Pilsen.
Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

EAST SIDE — Fans of famed singer Selena can celebrate her music and other artists during a Saturday event in East Side.

ARTE Chicago‘ Las Jefas Concert series will kick off noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G. The free event honors legendary Latina women and will include a tribute to tejano singer Selena with music from her discography and live performances by Chicago-based band La Obra, according to a Facebook post from Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th).

There will be food, merchants, artists and artisans, arts and crafts for kids and a Selena lookalike contest with a kid and adult category, according to the post.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

The Latest

South Chicago Health Fair Will Have COVID Vaccines, Health Screenings, Music And More

There will also be giveaways, massages, face painting and more at the health fair Thursday.

South Chicago, East Side
Maia McDonald
43 minutes ago

A Community Center For Youth Experiencing Homelessness Is Coming To The South Side: ‘We’re Excited To Open The Doors’

The $1.8 million community center will have showers, a clinic and storage space for youth to get the services they need, and a music studio, art space and yoga room for relaxation.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
47 minutes ago

40-Unit Apartment Building Coming To Ukrainian Village, Finally Bringing A Project To A Long-Vacant Lot

Neighbors fought a gas station proposed for the site last year. The apartment building will contain ground-floor retail and 11 parking spaces.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
56 minutes ago

In Wicker Park And West Town, Women Say They’re Being Chased And Harassed By Sexual Predator

Multiple women described similar attacks: A man asks for directions and exposes himself, masturbates or follows them. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
1 hour ago

See more stories