Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park

Marist High School To Turn Football Field Into ‘Southside SummerFest’ This Weekend

The new event features sets from Back Country Boys, Soul 2 The Bone, The Ron Burgundy's and Tributosaurus.

Mack Liederman
7:13 AM CDT on Jul 20, 2022
A stage will outfit the Marist High School football field for the school's first ever summer festival.
Provided.
MOUNT GREENWOOD — Marist High School will host its first summer festival Saturday.

Southside SummerFest is slated for 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the Marist football stadium, 4200 W. 115th St. Gates open at 3:45 p.m.

The festival is open to anyone 21 or older and will feature a lineup of cover bands from Motown, disco, pop, country and classic rock. Among the performers will be Back Country Boys, Soul 2 The Bone, The Ron Burgundy’s and Tributosaurus, according to a news release.

Advanced tickets are available here for $25.

The money raised will fund scholarships and facility improvements for Marist and its students, according to a news release.

Festival organizers will also accept donations for Danny Golden, a police officer who lives in the area and was shot while off-duty this month.

Mack Liederman

