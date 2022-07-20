Marist High School To Turn Football Field Into ‘Southside SummerFest’ This Weekend

- Credibility:
MOUNT GREENWOOD — Marist High School will host its first summer festival Saturday.
Southside SummerFest is slated for 4-10 p.m. Saturday at the Marist football stadium, 4200 W. 115th St. Gates open at 3:45 p.m.
The festival is open to anyone 21 or older and will feature a lineup of cover bands from Motown, disco, pop, country and classic rock. Among the performers will be Back Country Boys, Soul 2 The Bone, The Ron Burgundy’s and Tributosaurus, according to a news release.
Advanced tickets are available here for $25.
The money raised will fund scholarships and facility improvements for Marist and its students, according to a news release.
Festival organizers will also accept donations for Danny Golden, a police officer who lives in the area and was shot while off-duty this month.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: