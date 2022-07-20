Lakeview’s Belmont Army Vintage Catches Fire Tuesday Afternoon

LAKEVIEW — The Belmont Army Vintage store in Lakeview caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

About 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the basement of the store, 925 W. Belmont Ave., said Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Two employees of the store said they were working inside when they saw smoke and immediately called 911. Five firetrucks and a van responded, and the fire was put out in about an hour.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown, Langford said.

Belmont Army vintage has been open since 1975 and sells everything from vintage clothing to bridal pieces, antiques and costumes, according to its Instagram.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago Five firetrucks and a Chicago Fire Department van responded to the Belmont Army Vintage fire Tuesday afternoon.

