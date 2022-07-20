Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview’s Belmont Army Vintage Catches Fire Tuesday Afternoon

No one was injured when the vintage clothing store, which opened in 1975, caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Jake Wittich
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 20, 2022
Two Belmont Army Vintage employees said they saw smoke and immediately called 911.
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — The Belmont Army Vintage store in Lakeview caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

About 1:40 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the basement of the store, 925 W. Belmont Ave., said Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Two employees of the store said they were working inside when they saw smoke and immediately called 911. Five firetrucks and a van responded, and the fire was put out in about an hour.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire was unknown, Langford said.

Belmont Army vintage has been open since 1975 and sells everything from vintage clothing to bridal pieces, antiques and costumes, according to its Instagram.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Five firetrucks and a Chicago Fire Department van responded to the Belmont Army Vintage fire Tuesday afternoon.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Cary’s Lounge, Home Of Mel The Bar Cat, Celebrating 50 Years On Devon With All-Day Party Saturday

Owner Pete Valavanis is inviting the community to celebrate Cary's Lounge's 50th anniversary on Saturday with food, drinks, live music and an art show.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Maia McDonald
18 minutes ago

Cops In Crisis: After 3 Officers Die Of Suicide In A Month, Colleagues Say They’ve Reached A ‘Breaking Point’

After losing 20 officers to suicide since 2018, police and mental health advocates say the city needs to act now to support officers — and not just with counseling, but actual time off.

Citywide
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
and
Mack Liederman
29 minutes ago

Vicko Alvarez, Southwest Side Activist, Is Running For 15th Ward Alderwoman

Alvarez is the first to announce a candidacy for the 15th Ward, which will get a new alderperson with current Ald. Raymond Lopez running for mayor. Alvarez served as Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez's chief of staff.

Back of the Yards
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Lakeview’s Belmont Army Vintage Catches Fire Tuesday Afternoon

No one was injured when the vintage clothing store, which opened in 1975, caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

See more stories