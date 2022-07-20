As Alleged Logan Square Trespasser Charged, More Women Come Forward To Report Scary Run-Ins

LOGAN SQUARE — A man has been charged with sneaking onto a Logan Square woman’s porch and threatening to kill her over the weekend, and several neighborhood women have reported recently being targeted by someone trying to get into their apartments.

Adriel Diaz, of the 3500 block of West Diversey Avenue, was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing in an incident that happened about 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The victim, who lives in a condo building, told Block Club she was letting her “partially feral” cat out for a rat-watching romp, as she does every night, when a man she didn’t recognize appeared on her back porch.

Startled, the woman asked the man if he lived in the building or if he needed any help, but he didn’t move or say anything, she said. The man eventually said he had a “bad knee” and took a seat on a chair on the woman’s porch, she said.

Worried for her safety, the woman went inside and asked the man to leave, but he instead climbed on top of her chair and starting banging on her window “as hard as he could,” she said.

She said the man then drew his fingers across his neck in a throat-slitting gesture three times, pointing at her and saying, “You.”

As the woman was talking to a 911 dispatcher and hiding in her home, the man left.

Police arrested Diaz on Monday. He is expected in court Aug. 23, police said.

The woman posted about the incident on a neighborhood Facebook page to warn neighbors about the intruder, and she was deluged with messages from others who experienced similar incidents in recent months.

Another woman, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said a man approached her 20-year-old daughter in the spring outside of their Logan Square apartment building, saying he needed to get in but didn’t have a key.

The woman said her daughter called her and the man left, but she herself had a similar encounter a few months later.

In that incident, the woman said she was approached by a man, also outside of their apartment building, who said he lived on the fifth floor and asked to be let in.

The woman’s building only has four floors, so she knew something was off, she said.

Like before, the incident ended without conflict, but the woman, a single mother, said she and her kids were left rattled.

“It’s very scary. It’s frightening. A lot of single women — we live by ourselves. We need protection,” the woman told Block Club.

A third woman also reported being targeted by a man who watched her change and then tried to break into her apartment by pounding on her window, according to the victim in the Kedzie Boulevard case.

Police have not charged anyone in the other incidents.

Diaz has five prior convictions for criminal trespassing, battery and theft, all in 2020 and 2019, police records show.

Diaz was arrested in August 2019 for attacking a worker at the bar Estereo at 2450 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to police records and the bar’s general manager, Teo Ninkovic.

Diaz was a regular at the bar who started exhibiting strange behavior not long before the incident, including watching pornography on his phone and staring at people, Ninkovic said.

One night, Ninkovic and his team asked Diaz to leave, and he came back with a box cutter and tried to attack the bar’s security guard, Ninkovic said.

Diaz was arrested at the bar and charged with aggravated assault and battery, records show. It wasn’t immediately clear what the outcome of that case was.

