Pullman’s Decades-Old Farmers Market Returns For Summer And Fall

PULLMAN — Pullman’s popular yearly farmers market has returned.

At Pullman City Market, neighbors can buy locally grown produce, juices and other fresh goods 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The decades-old farmers market runs until Oct. 26.

Longtime vendors, like Dotson’s Farm and Danie’s Natural Juice Blends, are returning for this year’s market. There’s also an open call for new vendors who would like to sell at the market, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Those interested are encouraged to email citymarkets@cityofchicago.org.

Vendor spots are $25 a week and can be secured for the entire 2022 Pullman City Market run or select weeks at a time.

For those looking to buy from the market, SNAP benefits and Link cards are accepted, with vendors matching purchases made with Link up to $25.

Information on other Chicago farmers markers can be found online.

