Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Roseland, Pullman

Pullman’s Decades-Old Farmers Market Returns For Summer And Fall

The Pullman City Market will be open Wednesdays through October.

Maia McDonald
7:41 AM CDT on Jul 19, 2022
Dotson's Farm from Beecher, Illinois, is just one vendor selling produce and other goods at this year's Pullman City Market.
Chicago City Market Facebook
  • Credibility:

PULLMAN — Pullman’s popular yearly farmers market has returned.

At Pullman City Market, neighbors can buy locally grown produce, juices and other fresh goods 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave. The decades-old farmers market runs until Oct. 26.

Longtime vendors, like Dotson’s Farm and Danie’s Natural Juice Blends, are returning for this year’s market. There’s also an open call for new vendors who would like to sell at the market, according to the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Those interested are encouraged to email citymarkets@cityofchicago.org

Vendor spots are $25 a week and can be secured for the entire 2022 Pullman City Market run or select weeks at a time. 

For those looking to buy from the market, SNAP benefits and Link cards are accepted, with vendors matching purchases made with Link up to $25.

Information on other Chicago farmers markers can be found online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

City Council Will Vote To Push Mayor To Release Full Report On Hilco Demolition Disaster In Little Village

The measure can't force officials to release the report, but Ald. Mike Rodriguez said it will put pressure on the Lightfoot administration to make the report public.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
4 minutes ago

Watered-Down Rewrite Of Lightfoot’s Inclusive Development Ordinance To Face Aldermen In Committee

Lightfoot's proposals to disrupt Chicago's racial segregation, blunt aldermen’s powers to block affordable housing and expand dense, transit-adjacent housing is set for a vote Tuesday.

Citywide
Alex Nitkin, The Daily Line
13 minutes ago

Rare, Decades-Old ‘Ghost Signs’ Revealed On Ravenswood Building Facing Demolition

The siding on a wooden two-flat dating back to the 1890s was taken down recently, revealing well-preserved walls of advertisements for Shell Oil and Wonder Bread's predecessor that might date back to the '50s.

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted
Colin Boyle
23 minutes ago

Far Southwest Side Alderman Demands Investigation After Hundreds Of Homes Flooded

More than 500 calls about flooding were reported to 311 after a weekend storm, Ald. Matt O'Shea said. "The toilet was flushing water like a fountain; we could not stop it," one Mount Greenwood resident said.

Beverly, Mt. Greenwood, Morgan Park
Tim Moran
35 minutes ago

See more stories