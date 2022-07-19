Lakeview, Roscoe Village Summer Sidewalk Sale Happening This Weekend

- Credibility:
LAKEVIEW — Businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are holding a sidewalk sale this weekend with deals on clothing, accessories, art and more.
This year’s Summer Sidewalk Sale will happen during regular store hours Saturday and Sunday. It runs along Southport Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Irving Park Road and Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.
Participating Roscoe Street businesses:
- Cinnamon Boutique, 2104 W. Roscoe St.
- Kenneth Ludwig Chicago, 2142 W. Roscoe St.
- Winnie Cooper Boutique, 2013 W. Roscoe St.
- A Pied Shoe Boutique, 2033 W. Roscoe St., No. 1N.
- Kickin’, 2033 W. Roscoe St.
- Roscoe Village Bikes, 2016 W. Roscoe St.
- The Denim Lounge, 2039 W. Roscoe St.
- The Denim Lounge in Motion, 2039 W. Roscoe St.
- CustomEyes, 2110 W. Roscoe St.
- Cubbington’s Cabinet, 2015 W. Roscoe St.
- Wildwood Studio, 2138 W. Roscoe St.
- Moondance, 2010 W. Roscoe St.
Participating Southport Avenue businesses:
- The Guild, 3717 N. Southport Ave.
- L&M Southport at Steingold’s, 3737 N. Southport Ave.
- Denim Lounge for Men, 3544 N. Southport Ave.
- D’Agostinos, 1351 W. Addison St.
- Primrose Chicago, 3454 N. Southport Ave.
- CustomEyes, 3539 N. Southport Ave.
More information, including details on pop-up stores, can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
