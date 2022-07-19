Lakeview, Roscoe Village Summer Sidewalk Sale Happening This Weekend

LAKEVIEW — Businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are holding a sidewalk sale this weekend with deals on clothing, accessories, art and more.

This year’s Summer Sidewalk Sale will happen during regular store hours Saturday and Sunday. It runs along Southport Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Irving Park Road and Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Participating Roscoe Street businesses:

Participating Southport Avenue businesses:

More information, including details on pop-up stores, can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: