Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview, Roscoe Village Summer Sidewalk Sale Happening This Weekend

Dozens of local businesses are holding sidewalk sales along the Southport Corridor in Lakeview and Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village this weekend.

Jake Wittich
7:39 AM CDT on Jul 19, 2022
Primrose Chicago, a flower shop at 3454 N. Southport Ave., along Southport Corridor on July 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
LAKEVIEW — Businesses in Lakeview and Roscoe Village are holding a sidewalk sale this weekend with deals on clothing, accessories, art and more.

This year’s Summer Sidewalk Sale will happen during regular store hours Saturday and Sunday. It runs along Southport Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Irving Park Road and Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues, according to the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce.

Participating Roscoe Street businesses:

Participating Southport Avenue businesses:

More information, including details on pop-up stores, can be found on the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber’s website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

