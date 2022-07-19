Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

Jefferson Park’s Community Pollinator Garden Gets OK To Begin Planting

Volunteers with the Jefferson Park Pollinator Garden will host a native plant lesson Saturday and a planting session Sunday.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
10:35 AM CDT on Jul 19, 2022
The Jefferson Memorial Park fieldhouse at 4822 N. Long Ave. as seen March 29, 2022.
Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

JEFFERSON PARK — A months-long effort to create a community pollinator and native plant garden in Jefferson Park will soon begin planting.

Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long Ave., is home to the first community garden recognized by the Park District in the neighborhood. Resident Stephanie Livingston worked with neighbors and the district supervisor to create a community garden in the park to provide more native plants for insects while educating kids on the importance of pollinators and connecting the community.

The district approved the garden application last week, which means work can begin to prepare and plant in the garden plots around the field house, Livington said.

After working since March to make the garden a reality, the mother of two said the approval from the city made her “elated.”

“I’m glad to be able to finally put some plants in the earth [and] even happier to have established such wonderful relationships with neighbors,” Livingston said.

A virtual native plant lesson is 10:30 a.m. Saturday in anticipation of the planting event.

Then, on Sunday, the garden team will plant native plants and do plot maintenance during the farmers market. For more information on the event or to volunteer, visit the garden’s Facebook page. Volunteers must also fill out a waiver from the Park District.

The first planting will see coneflowers, milkweed, blazing stars, bergamot and obedient plants put in around the field house bench and on the south side of the building, Livingston said.

Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago
Five plots near the Jefferson Park fieldhouse will be home to the first community pollinator garden, including this plot near Higgens and Long.

Livingston’s 10-year-old son, Xenith, inspired her to create a pollinator garden at the park. During the height of the pandemic, the family spent time at the playground, where bees buzzed around the fields. Xenith would tell other children at the park not to be afraid of bees.

“He calls himself the bee whisperer and wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up,” Livingston said.

Plots near the park’s field house are perfect for the gardens because they are centrally located in the community, are unused and are close to the bees, Livingston said.

A forestry mulching event is also scheduled for Aug. 3 at the park building by Linder Avenue.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Read More:

The Latest

Near South Side CPS High School A Step Closer To Reality After CHA Agrees To Lease Former Public Housing Site

The move sets aside part of the old Harold Ickes Homes site to build a $120 million school for Near South Side neighborhoods. Now, the plan heads to the Chicago Board of Education for a vote.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
1 hour ago

City Violated Civil Rights Of Black, Latino Chicagoans By Pushing Polluters Into Their Neighborhoods, Feds Say

The city's "driving role" in facilitating General Iron's exit from Lincoln Park benefited the mostly white community at Black and Latino South Siders' expense, federal officials said.

South Chicago, East Side
Maxwell Evans
3 hours ago

NASCAR Races Are Coming To Chicago’s Streets Next Year — Here’s The Course

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the excitement around NASCAR races in Chicago is "off the charts." But one Downtown alderman isn't on board as the City Council is poised to crack down on drag racing and drifting throughout Chicago.

Downtown
Melody Mercado
2:35 PM CDT

Art Institute’s Lions Return, Cleaner And Greener

The beloved lions have returned to their spots at the Art Institute’s Michigan Avenue entrance.

Downtown
Leen Yassine
1:47 PM CDT

See more stories