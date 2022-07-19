Skip to contents

Colombian Fest Will Bring Live Music, Food And Kids Activities To Humboldt Park This Weekend

The weekend-long celebration of Colombian culture kicks off noon Friday at Division and Mozart streets.

Mina Bloom
8:00 AM CDT on Jul 19, 2022
People enjoying last year's Colombian Fest.
Courtesy of Charlie Billups
  • Credibility:

HUMBOLDT PARK — A festival showcasing Colombian music, food and culture returns to Humboldt Park this weekend.

El Gran Festival Colombiano, now in its eighth year, kicks off noon Friday at Division and Mozart streets. It runs through Sunday.

The fest is a weekend-long celebration of Colombian culture with live music and performances from Colombian artists Eliana La Colombiana, Jhonny Rivera and Juanda Caribe, along with traditional food and drinks.

A mini sports camp for kids is set for 1-3 p.m. Friday. The camp, hosted by the NFL Alumni Chicago Chapter, will teach kids drills and leadership skills.

In addition to Colombian musicians and performers, the fest will feature acts from other Latin American countries. Festgoers are encouraged to dress in traditional garb for a multi-cultural parade Sunday.

“We invite our brothers and sisters from Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Central America, Africa to join us in this celebration of life and pageantry and spectacle of ‘Carnaval,'” according to a news release.

The fest is being held just a couple days after Colombia’s independence day, which is July 20.

For the duration of the festival, there will be no parking on the west side of California Avenue from North Avenue to Division Street and on the north and south sides of Division Street from California Avenue to Humboldt Boulevard.

For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, go here.

