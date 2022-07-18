Off-Duty Cop Paralyzed In Beverly Shooting Released From Hospital After Outpouring Of Support

BEVERLY – The outpouring of support for paralyzed Chicago police officer Danny Golden continues in his home neighborhoods of Beverly, Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park after his release from the hospital.

Golden who was shot and paralyzed while trying to break up a fight outside Beverly’s Sean’s Rhino Bar in the early morning July 9, according to prosecutors, has been released from Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn less than one week after he was admitted and will continued his recovery at at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. His release was greeted with cheers from dozens of well-wishers as he left the hospital Friday afternoon, ABC-7 and others reported.

RELATED: Off-Duty Cop Paralyzed In Beverly Shooting Was Trying To Break Up Fight Outside Bar, Prosecutors Say

The GoFundMe to support Golden’s recovery has raised $1.3 million as of Monday morning. A separate fund for his recovery has been established by the Chicago Patrolman’s Federal Credit Union.

Social media has been packed with messages of support, and photos of kids at lemonade stands throughout the 19th Ward to support the effort. St. Rita High School, where Golden graduated in 2009, held a prayer service where hundreds packed the campus’ shrine Thursday night.

In a message on Facebook, Golden’s fiancée, Casey Szaflarski, thanked South Side neighbors for their tireless support.

“I’m convinced that nowhere in this world has the support like we do! He is the luckiest guy in the world. Because of you guys he keeps fighting!” she wrote.

Saturday’s “Keepin’ on for Kevin” softball tournament, a yearly event held by the Kevin F. Kennelly, Jr. Scholarship in memory of a Beverly boy who died in 2011, had “Fight Like a Golden” t-shirts for sale, with $5 from every sale going to the Golden family, organizers said.

“We know all too well the sorrow of the Golden family as they come to grips with the critical injuries suffered by their son and brother along with what will be a long road to recovery,” organizers said in a statement.

Credit: Facebook Friends and family support Danny Golden, a 32-year-old Chicago police officer, was paralyzed in a shooting while he was off-duty in Beverly earlier this month.

It was another Kennedy Park softball tournament, the annual Papa Hops event held by the Tom Hopkins Foundation, that preceded last Saturday morning’s shooting. Papa Hops has similar apparel available for purchase to support the family.

“The Golden and Hopkins families have grown up together and they have supported our foundation since Day One,” said Liam Hopkins, Papa Hops’ primary organizer.

Support for Golden’s recovery spans further than just the Far Southwest Side neighborhoods, however. Little Joe’s restaurant in Little Italy’s Taylor Street is planning a charity event for July 26 in which raffle proceeds will go toward the GoFundMe, according to a flyer made for the event.

It extends far beyond Chicago, too.

Tom Brady, George Kittle and other professional athletes have shared video messages of well-wishes. As has former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

“I know you’ll get through it. It will make you tougher, it’s going to make you stronger, and we’re all pulling for you,” Brady said in a videotaped message.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: