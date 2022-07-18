Hot Dogs Made Of Ice Cream And A Sprinkle Pool? You Can Find Them At The Museum Of Ice Cream

This article contains new, firsthand information uncovered by its reporter(s). This includes directly interviewing sources and research / analysis of primary source documents.
DOWNTOWN — Fans of ice cream can get much more than a scoop at the newly opened Museum of Ice Cream.
The Museum of Ice Cream opened this weekend at 435 N. Michigan Ave. It features a variety of ice cream concoctions — including hot dogs and specialty drinks — as well as ice cream paraphernalia and artifacts, a sprinkle pool and pastel-hued rooms that are a favorite for Instagram.
The experience has four permanent locations and pop-ups around the world. Tickets to the Chicago pop-up can be bought online; prices vary.
Each location has a “unique flair” and is designed to fit seamlessly into the city in which it’s located, said co-founder Manish Vora.
The Michigan Avenue location pays tribute to Chicago with a jelly bean room based loosely off The Bean in Millennium Park and a pink speakeasy with sweet cocktails, milkshakes and a Chicago hot dog made of ice cream, Vora said.
As visitors make their way through the museum, they’ll learn tidbits about ice cream from museum guides, hurl giant cherries at balloons in a video game, play mini-golf among dessert statues and so much more.
“The biggest misconception about the museum is that it’s all about taking photos for social media,” Vora said. “That’s not the case, and you can see that in every room. We’re going to make you eat, sing, dance, ride Animal Cracker carousels, play collaborative games and jump into a pool of sprinkles.”
