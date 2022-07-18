Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Downtown

Hot Dogs Made Of Ice Cream And A Sprinkle Pool? You Can Find Them At The Museum Of Ice Cream

PHOTOS: The Museum of Ice Cream has carnival games, mini-golf, cocktails — and, of course, lots of ice cream.

Kayleigh Padar
7:19 AM CDT on Jul 18, 2022
Museum of Ice Cream visitors can enjoy sweet cocktails beside a pool filled with sprinkles.
Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

DOWNTOWN — Fans of ice cream can get much more than a scoop at the newly opened Museum of Ice Cream.

The Museum of Ice Cream opened this weekend at 435 N. Michigan Ave. It features a variety of ice cream concoctions — including hot dogs and specialty drinks — as well as ice cream paraphernalia and artifacts, a sprinkle pool and pastel-hued rooms that are a favorite for Instagram.

The experience has four permanent locations and pop-ups around the world. Tickets to the Chicago pop-up can be bought online; prices vary.

Each location has a “unique flair” and is designed to fit seamlessly into the city in which it’s located, said co-founder Manish Vora. 

The Michigan Avenue location pays tribute to Chicago with a jelly bean room based loosely off The Bean in Millennium Park and a pink speakeasy with sweet cocktails, milkshakes and a Chicago hot dog made of ice cream, Vora said. 

As visitors make their way through the museum, they’ll learn tidbits about ice cream from museum guides, hurl giant cherries at balloons in a video game, play mini-golf among dessert statues and so much more. 

“The biggest misconception about the museum is that it’s all about taking photos for social media,” Vora said. “That’s not the case, and you can see that in every room. We’re going to make you eat, sing, dance, ride Animal Cracker carousels, play collaborative games and jump into a pool of sprinkles.” 

Photos of the experience:

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
The last part of the experience is a dip in a pool full of sprinkles.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
For an additional cost, visitors can experiment and create their own icecream flavors.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
One of the treats exclusive to the Chicago location is a hotdog made out of icecream and other sweets.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
Another unique aspect of the Chicago location is a “Sprink-L” train.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
Visitors can enjoy milkshakes, ice cream sundaes and cocktails at the speakeasy in the museum.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
In addition to mini-golf and a carousel, visitors can explore ice-cream-themed carnival games to win sweet prizes.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
The museum is filled with ice-cream-themed games for visitors to try.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
There’s a room filled with displays of ice cream artifacts.
Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago
At the end of the experience, there’s a gift shop with stuffed animals, ice-cream-scented candles and other souvenirs.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Kayleigh Padar

The Latest

Will Your College Still Require COVID Vaccinations Now That The State Dropped Its Mandate?

"As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

Citywide
Quinn Myers
3 minutes ago

Independence Menswear Shop Brings American-Made Clothing, Shoes To Former Neighborly Space In Wicker Park

The store sells a range of upscale mens clothing from brands hard to find anywhere else in Chicago, owner George Vlagos said.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town
Quinn Myers
3 minutes ago

Cinema Chatham Hosting Grand Opening Celebration With Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The theater has undergone renovations in the year since it's been open, and it is celebrating with a red carpet event.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
12 minutes ago

This Couple Is Restoring The Candyland House In Rogers Park— And You Can Follow Along On Instagram

The famous Candyland House was put up for sale last year. Its new owners plan to "keep the funkiness and just update it."

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
38 minutes ago

See more stories