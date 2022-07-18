Hot Dogs Made Of Ice Cream And A Sprinkle Pool? You Can Find Them At The Museum Of Ice Cream

DOWNTOWN — Fans of ice cream can get much more than a scoop at the newly opened Museum of Ice Cream.

The Museum of Ice Cream opened this weekend at 435 N. Michigan Ave. It features a variety of ice cream concoctions — including hot dogs and specialty drinks — as well as ice cream paraphernalia and artifacts, a sprinkle pool and pastel-hued rooms that are a favorite for Instagram.

The experience has four permanent locations and pop-ups around the world. Tickets to the Chicago pop-up can be bought online; prices vary.

Each location has a “unique flair” and is designed to fit seamlessly into the city in which it’s located, said co-founder Manish Vora.

The Michigan Avenue location pays tribute to Chicago with a jelly bean room based loosely off The Bean in Millennium Park and a pink speakeasy with sweet cocktails, milkshakes and a Chicago hot dog made of ice cream, Vora said.

As visitors make their way through the museum, they’ll learn tidbits about ice cream from museum guides, hurl giant cherries at balloons in a video game, play mini-golf among dessert statues and so much more.

“The biggest misconception about the museum is that it’s all about taking photos for social media,” Vora said. “That’s not the case, and you can see that in every room. We’re going to make you eat, sing, dance, ride Animal Cracker carousels, play collaborative games and jump into a pool of sprinkles.”

Photos of the experience:

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago The last part of the experience is a dip in a pool full of sprinkles.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago For an additional cost, visitors can experiment and create their own icecream flavors.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago One of the treats exclusive to the Chicago location is a hotdog made out of icecream and other sweets.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago Another unique aspect of the Chicago location is a “Sprink-L” train.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago Visitors can enjoy milkshakes, ice cream sundaes and cocktails at the speakeasy in the museum.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago In addition to mini-golf and a carousel, visitors can explore ice-cream-themed carnival games to win sweet prizes.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago The museum is filled with ice-cream-themed games for visitors to try.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago There’s a room filled with displays of ice cream artifacts.

Credit: Kayleigh Padar/Block Club Chicago At the end of the experience, there’s a gift shop with stuffed animals, ice-cream-scented candles and other souvenirs.

