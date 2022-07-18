Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

A Pilsen Salon Owner Needs Your Help To Save Her Business After The Pandemic, A Fire

Ericka Reyna Bravo said it's been difficult to connect with her salon customers since she reopened in a new building. A neighbor started a GoFundMe to support her business.

Madison Savedra
7:22 AM CDT on Jul 18, 2022
Ericka Reyna Bravo reopened her salon in January, but didn't attract as many customers as she thought she would. Her storefront was previously on 18th Street.
GoFundMe
  • Credibility:

PILSEN — The owner of a Pilsen salon is struggling to get her business back on track after trudging through the pandemic and being forced to move after a fire gutted her previous shop.

Ericka Reyna Bravo re-opened Vanessa’s Unisex Salon at 1842 S. Blue Island Ave. in January after a September fire on 18th Street destroyed the shop she’d had for nearly 20 years. Before the fire, Bravo hadn’t been able to pay for insurance due to slow business during the pandemic and being sick with coronavirus, she said.

“It destroyed everything. I took what I could,” Bravo said in Spanish. “I never thought it would happen to me.”

Credit: Chicago Fire Department
Ericka Reyna Bravo’s salon was previously at 1125 W. 18th St. before a building fire forced her to relocate.

Bravo said she had a grand reopening for her salon early this year, but it didn’t attract as many customers as she thought it would. She said she poured all her savings into fixing up the building.

Despite the financial hardships Bravo has faced, she’s tried her best to keep prices reasonable for the community, she said. She said she used to be able to charge $6-$8 for a haircut, but now her rent is double what is used to be, so she charges $14-$12.

“To be able to help people, I never like to have high prices,” she said. “That’s my purpose.”

Pilsen resident Ryan Hurley started a GoFundMe to help Bravo after recently getting a haircut from her and hearing her story. He’s hoping to raise $7,000 to help Bravo keep the salon afloat.

“Ericka has worked tirelessly to create a salon that serves the community,” Hurley wrote. “In a neighborhood that has changed rapidly, the salon has been consistent in providing affordability for families who are trying to make ends meet.”

Vanessa’s Unisex Salon is open for appointments and walk-ins 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays at 1842 S. Blue Island Ave. It is closed Sundays.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Madison Savedra

Read More:

The Latest

Cinema Chatham Hosting Grand Opening Celebration With Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The theater has undergone renovations in the year since it's been open, and it is celebrating with a red carpet event.

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
5 minutes ago

This Couple Is Restoring The Candyland House In Rogers Park— And You Can Follow Along On Instagram

The famous Candyland House was put up for sale last year. Its new owners plan to "keep the funkiness and just update it."

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
31 minutes ago

A Pilsen Salon Owner Needs Your Help To Save Her Business After The Pandemic, A Fire

Ericka Reyna Bravo said it's been difficult to connect with her salon customers since she reopened in a new building. A neighbor started a GoFundMe to support her business.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
34 minutes ago

Little Goat Moving To Former Southport Lanes In Lakeview

Little Goat will be one of three restaurants to take over the Southport Lanes space. It'll move there in early 2023.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Noah Asimow
36 minutes ago

See more stories