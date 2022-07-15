Want To Get Married On The Mag Mile? Couples Can Enter Contest For Wedding

DOWNTOWN — Couples dreaming of getting married on the Magnificent Mile have a chance to make it happen — for free.

The Magnificent Mile Association is inviting engaged couples to enter a contest for a free wedding ceremony this fall underneath the Wrigley Building bridge, 410 N. Michigan Ave., according to a news release. Forty couples will be chosen; those winners will also automatically be entered to win a honeymoon package grand prize.

Engaged couples can enter the contest online until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 5. Winning couples will be notified by Aug. 10, and the winners of the honeymoon package will find out by Aug. 17, according to the Magnificent Mile Association.

In addition to a free ceremony in a venue rarely offered to the public, couples who win the contest will receive a discounted photography package and free gifts and offers from area businesses, according to the Magnificent Mile Association.

The ceremonies will be held 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 1; couples will be invited to wear outfits inspired by fall and Halloween, according to the Magnificent Mile Association.

Credit: Provided//Jamie and Eric Photography Typically, Michigan Avenue isn’t an option for people planning their marriage ceremonies.

