Pilsen’s Newest Art Event Begins Friday, Highlighting Local Artists, Performers And Businesses

PILSEN — Neighbors can attend a free art event in Pilsen every third Friday of the month beginning this week.

Pilsen Summer Art Walk will highlight artists and performers in the community, organizers said. During the events, 13 local galleries and shops — primarily along the 18th Street strip — will host solo and collective exhibits where neighbors can buy art, visit other small businesses and listen to outdoor, live performances.

The art walk starts 6-9 p.m. Friday, and it will be held at the same time Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.

Participating venues:

La Malinche Coffee & Tea House, 2110 S. Halsted St. Studio One Chicago, 1147 W. 18th St. Tonantzin Gallery, 1173 W. 18th St. Pilsen Vintage, 1430 W. 18th St. APO Cultural Center, 1440 W. 18th St. Dachi by Adriana Rivera, 1441 W. 18th St. CHICAGOMIDWESTMADE, 1517 W. 18th St. Mestiza Shop, 1523 W. 18th St. La Luz Gallery, 1545 W. 18th St. Colby Gallery, 1626 W. 18th St. Pilsen Arts & Community House, 1637 W. 18th St. Citlalin Gallery Theater, 2005 S. Blue Island Ave. Shero HOUSE Studios, 2121 S. Wolcott Ave.

The event was created by Pilsen’s Economic Strategies Development Corporation in partnership with the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

“We advocate for the entrepreneurial spirit and artists are in the mix,” Alex Esparza, executive director of the neighborhood group, said in a news release. “The artist community has an economic impact on Pilsen. When you say, ‘let’s go check out the murals,’ the group outing will likely include dining and shopping.”

