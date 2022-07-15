Man Who Threatened To Shoot North Coast Music Fest Was Arrested For Attacking Mom, Officials Say

CHICAGO — A man who authorities say threatened to shoot up the North Coast Music Festival was caught because he attacked his mother, officials said.

The suburban Bridgeview festival warned Tuesday someone had made a threat on social media against people and musical acts set to perform. Algonquin police said Daniel Susma, 28, was behind the threat — and that he’d already been arrested.

Police caught Susma and took him into custody for something unrelated to the shooting threat: Susma had grabbed, shoved and placed his hand over the mouth of a female relative Monday at his family’s home in suburban Algonquin, said Algonquin Deputy Chief Ryan Markham.

Court documents show the woman is Susma’s mother, who is more than 70 years old, according to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner news site.

Susma is detained in McHenry County jail. He has been charged with aggravated battery of a senior citizen, aggravated domestic battery and five counts of domestic battery, Markham said.

There is no threat to the Sept. 2-4 festival at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave. in Bridgeview, police said.

Screenshots shared on social media showed a Facebook post from Susma laden with racial slurs, violent insinuations and a description of a shooting at North Coast, a popular Chicagoland festival which features electronic, hip hop and rock acts.

Markham said Algonquin police and the FBI had previously investigated Susma’s post, met with him and determined “he did not pose an actual threat to the event, nor did it appear he had the capabilities to follow through on them.”

That conclusion was made prior to Susma attacking his relative, Markham said.

In a statement, a North Coast representative said Susma will not be allowed to buy a ticket or enter the festival, which is also beefing up security this year.

“Unfortunately, this has become common place in this day and age. NCMF takes any threat very seriously,” a festival spokesperson said in its statement. “Both NCMF and law enforcement will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The threat came after a mass shooting in suburban Highland Park at the town’s Fourth of July parade killed seven people and injured more than 40.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.