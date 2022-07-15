Jersey Mike’s Subs Coming To Pork & Mindy’s Former Old Irving Park Spot In October

OLD IRVING PARK — Neighbors will have a new spot to grab an Italian sub when Jersey Mike’s Subs opens its latest Chicago location this fall in Old Irving Park.

Franchise owner Collin Dissette plans to open the restaurant — part of the national chain — at 4359 W. Irving Park Road in early October, Jersey Mike’s spokesman Kyle Potvin said.

This is Dissette’s first Jersey Mike’s location, she said.

The spot was previously home to a Pork & Mindy’s before the sandwich chain went bankrupt in 2019. Before that, the address was the location of Get A Grip Cycles.

Neighbors noticed construction at the address earlier this month. Crews were inside the gutted interior Thursday, renovating to prepare for the Jersey Mike’s.

Jersey Mike’s opened its first location in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The restaurant now has more than 2,200 locations nationwide where meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot and piled on bread baked in the store, Potvin said.

In addition to a dine-in option, the location will let customers place orders online for in-store pickup via website and app, and get delivery through third-party partners, Potvin said.

Credit: Alex V. Hernandez/Block Club Chicago Construction is underway July 14, 2022 for a new Jersey Mike’s Subs location at 4359 W. Irving Park Road.

