CPS Holding Back-To-School-Bashes For Students To Meet Classmates And Teachers, Get Vaccinated

The events are meant to help students and their families prepare for the school year, which starts Aug. 22.

Mack Liederman
7:33 AM CDT on Jul 15, 2022
Students attend class at Walter Payton College Preparatory High School during the first day of in-person learning for high school students on April 19, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools students can hang out with their classmates, pick up supplies and warm up to the new school year at Back-to-School Bashes being held over the next few weeks.

The events will take place at 10 schools across the city starting Friday until mid-August, according to a CPS news release. All events run 2-5 p.m.

There will be music, food, games and activities for families, according to CPS. Students can pick up school supplies, meet their faculty and get vaccinated against COVID, according to CPS.

CPS classes start Aug. 22. 

More information about how to prepare for school — like enrollment procedures and health requirements — is available at CPS’ back-to-school website here.

Back-to-School Bash schedule:

  • Friday: Finkl Academy, 2332 S. Western Ave.
  • July 20: Hanson Park, 5411 W. Fullerton Ave.
  • July 22: Roosevelt High School, 3436 W. Wilson Ave.
  • July 25: Crane Medical High School, 2245 W. Jackson Blvd.
  • July 27: DuSable Campus, 4934 S. Wabash Ave.
  • Aug. 1: Tarkington Elementary School, 3330 W. 71st St.
  • Aug. 5: Field Elementary School, 7019 N. Ashland Ave.
  • Aug. 9: Fender Academy High School, 11220 S. Wallace St.
  • Aug. 10: Chicago Vocational High School, 2100 E. 87th St.
  • Aug. 11: Michele Clark High School, 5101 W. Harrison St.

Mack Liederman

