Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

Chicagoans To Protest Police Killing Jada Johnson During Mental Health Crisis In North Carolina

Protesters want people to express their anger, grief and love Saturday while calling for better mental health resources and community oversight of the police.

Kayleigh Padar
8:35 AM CDT on Jul 15, 2022
A protest in response to police killing Jada Johnson will be held Saturday in Woodlawn.
WOODLAWN — Chicagoans will gather Saturday in Woodlawn to protest police killing Jada Johnson in North Carolina. 

The demonstration will begin noon Saturday at East 63rd Street and South Woodlawn Avenue, organizers said. 

Johnson, 22, was killed after she asked her family to call police because she was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

An officer shot Johnson approximately seven times after attempting to take a gun away from her that she’d been pointing at herself, her family told the Fayetteville Observer. Two of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. 

In the week before her killing, Johnson was admitted to the hospital for a “mental break,” her family told the Observer.

Black Lives Matter Chicago protesters are calling for more mental health services and community oversight of the police. They plan to create art and dance as they express “anger, grief and love,” according to organizers.  

