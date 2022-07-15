Skip to contents

Bronzeville Art District Tour Returns For Another Season As ‘Palm Sunday’ Makes Its Debut

The double-decker trolleys are back too after a two-year hiatus, allowing people to view Bronzeville art and galleries in style.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
9:39 AM CDT on Jul 15, 2022
People dance at a recent Gallery Guichard event. Gallery Guichard is hosting the Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour this year.
Provided
  • Credibility:

GRAND BOULEVARD — The Bronzeville Art District Tour is back, and so is the trolley.

Now in its 16th year, the event showcases Bronzeville’s artistic community, allowing visitors to learn about the area’s thriving cultural history. The free event runs 6-9 p.m. every third Friday June through September.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced tour organizers Frances and Andre Guichard to sideline the trolley in 2020, they instead offered walking tours. But this summer, the Guichards felt it was time to bring back the trolley.

The double-decker bus will make stops at five galleries: Blanc Gallery, Bronzeville Artist Lofts, Faie Afrikan Art, Gallery Guichard and the South Side Community Art Center.

“We’ll have music and entertainment at each of the venues. There’s always something lively and energizing, something to keep the people moving throughout the district so that they can go from gallery to gallery,” said Frances Guichard.

Among the exhibits featured at the Friday events is Pearlie Taylor’s “Abstractly Bent,” a collection of abstract watercolor paintings. The Mississippi-born, Chicago-raised artist rediscovered her passion for creating art until the loss of her jazz artist husband.

The Guichards have also launched Palm Sunday, a monthly music event honoring the memory of Gerri’s Palm Tavern, a famous watering hole that was razed in the early aughts. The series runs 2-5 p.m. every third Sunday June through September at Gallery Guichard’s Great Migration Sculpture Garden, 436 E. 47th St. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Scheduled to perform this Sunday are the Kahil El’Zabar Quartet, Corey Wilkes and Isaiah Collier.

The Bronzeville Art District Gallery Tour is sponsored by AARP, the city of Chicago and the University of Illinois Cancer Center. Patrons can see the tour schedule and RSVP on the official site.

Registration for Palm Sunday is here.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

