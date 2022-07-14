Urgent Care Center Opens At Ogden Commons On West Side

NORTH LAWNDALE — A long-awaited urgent care clinic has opened at the Ogden Commons development, bringing Lawndale residents a faster alternative for treating non-life threatening issues.

The clinic, One Lawndale Express Care, was opened by Sinai Chicago to address serious health disparities faced by West Side residents. One Lawndale Express Care will be managed by Premier Health.

The clinic greatly expands the outpatient medical services offered at Ogden Commons, 2642 W. Ogden Avenue, which was developed with Sinai and other community partners to overcome barriers to accessing health care.

“A clinic like this continues to address health disparities while expanding the outpatient health services the community needs. Our urgent care clinic ensures our patients get their immediate and chronic care needs addressed quickly,” said Airica Steed, executive vice president & chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago.

The clinic is designed to serve patients with acute or chronic illnesses or injuries that require immediate attention but are not serious enough to warrant an emergency room visit. While people often have to wait hours on end in the emergency room, patients at the One Lawndale Express Care clinic can expect to see a provider within one hour, even if they are a walk-in, representatives said.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 773-257-6800. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The urgent care clinic can see patients for common issues like nausea, sore throat, digestive issues and sports injuries, representatives said.

The urgent care center is also helpful for people who have an issue like strep, a urinary tract infection, a serious headache or bronchitis but “can’t get into [their] doctor’s office because there’s a long wait,” said Dr. Reuben Rutland, chief operating officer of Premier Health.

Ogden Commons is now anchored by the urgent care clinic as well as the One Lawndale Community Care and Surgery Center, making it a one-stop shop for an array of outpatient medical care. Services at Ogden Commons now include an outpatient surgical center, a digestive health center and a renal dialysis center.

Credit: Provided The ambulatory and surgical center at Ogden Commons focuses on outpatient services that can prevent people from being hospitalized.

Beyond clinical care, the center offers wraparound services aimed at making preventative care more accessible. Sinai created a concierge care service and 24/7 nursing helpline to make it easier for patients to navigate the health care system and assist with transportation, emotional support, financial counseling and nutrition guidance.

Ogden Commons as a whole is designed to address some of the social conditions that lead to poor health outcomes, such as a lack of food access, a struggling local economy, poverty and housing instability, officials said.

The development will have several businesses and restaurants, including a Steak n’ Shake franchise and a Jamaican jerk restaurant, Ja Grill, which has already opened. Within Ogden Commons is a Wintrust Bank aimed at making financial services more accessible to residents in the neighborhood, as well as a soon-to-come café, Momentum Coffee.

There are also plans to bring a grocery store to the complex.

