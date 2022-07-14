Skip to contents

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Rogers Park-Based Film ‘Relative’ Makes Local Debut With Q&A, Walking Tour

The film, "Relative," features prominent Rogers Park landmarks, including the victorian house built by Henry Newgard in the 1890s.

Kayleigh Padar
7:20 AM CDT on Jul 14, 2022
The historic Victorian house on Newgard Avenue was featured prominently in the film. It was built in the 1890s by Henry Newgard.
ROGERS PARKA movie filmed in Rogers Park will be screened in the neighborhood for the first time this weekend.

The 2022 dramedy “Relative,” starring Wendy Robie and Francis Guinan, explores the intergenerational dynamics that ensue when a family comes together for a college graduation party at the historical Victorian home on North Newgard Avenue, according to the movie’s IMDB listing

The New 400 Theater, 6746 N. Sheridan Road, will screen the movie at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available online for $8.50. 

A portion of the proceeds will go to the P.O. Box Collective — a local organization featured prominently in the film — to help fund its community programs, according to the event’s website

The P.O. Box Collective, located at 6900 N. Glenwood Ave., is one of the locations shown in the film.

A member of the P.O. Box Collective will introduce the movie. When it finishes, writer and director Michael Glover Smith and actress Emily Lape will answer questions in a discussion moderated by critic Don Shanahan, organizers said.

After the screening, audience members can follow Smith on a walking tour of some of the movie’s most prominent Rogers Park locations, including the house built by Henry Newgard in the 1890s at 6718 N. Newgard Ave., and the P.O. Box Collective at 6900 N. Glenwood Ave.

The tour will finish at Rogers Park Social, 6920 N. Glenwood Ave., where attendees can enjoy a cash bar, organizers said. 

