Maple & Ash Co-Owner Refused 6-Figure Payment, Company Will Not Be Turned Over To Neutral Manager, Judge Rules

RIVER NORTH — The battle to control the Maple & Ash empire continues as a judge denied a co-owner’s request for more than $500,000 in payments and different management of the embattled company.

Co-owner David Pisor filed two emergency motions in Cook County Circuit Court seeking to have a court-appointed receiver put in charge of What If Syndicate, the restaurant group that includes high-end Gold Coast steakhouse Maple & Ash and wood-fired-food spot Etta in Bucktown and River North. It also operates restaurants in California, Texas and Arizona.

A receiver would have neutrally managed the company’s assets as it heads into another lawsuit filed June 27 by nine investors demanding Pisor and business partner James Lasky turn over financial records for the restaurants.

Pisor also asked for monetary relief, saying he’s been locked out of the company and has not been paid since March. Pisor requested “no less than $500,000” and “no less than $10,000 per week until further order of the Court,” according to court documents.

A judge denied those requests in a hearing Thursday.

In the original lawsuit filed in April, Pisor accused Lasky of trying to push him out of What If Syndicate. But Lasky said he was forced to act because there were allegations Pisor acted inappropriately toward staffers, according to court documents obtained by Block Club.

Pisor has repeatedly denied the allegations and said an internal investigation by Maple & Ash’s insurance company, Gallagher & Co. Insurance, has cleared his name, saying no action was needed because there was no legitimate claim.

Maple & Ash is one Chicago’s most sought-after reservations, attracting the city’s see-and-be-seen crowd with bold decorations, loud music, a strict dress code and steaks costing up to $180.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

