Man Charged In Northwest Side Armed Robberies Admitted To Robbing Walgreens, GameStop, Prosecutors Say

LOGAN SQUARE — A 39-year-old man accused in a Northwest Side armed robbery spree was caught on surveillance video in three separate incidents and later admitted to two of the robberies, prosecutors said Thursday.

Morris Williams was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery after detectives identified him as the person who robbed three stores in the Logan Square and Wicker Park area earlier this month, police and prosecutors said.

A Cook County judge ordered Williams held on a $400,000 bail Thursday, meaning he has to post $40,000 to be released.

RELATED: Logan Square Businesses Hit In String Of Armed Robberies, Police Say

Williams, who has three prior armed robbery convictions, robbed the three stores within five days, prosecutors said.

Around 11:35 a.m. July 4, Williams went into a store in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue with his right hand in his waist band and demanded the clerk empty the shop’s register, prosecutors said. He then reached over the counter and stole $200 and a carton of Newport cigarettes, prosecutors said.

Williams robbed a Walgreens in the 2400 block of West North Avenue on July 6, prosecutors said. He stood in the checkout line for a few minutes before cutting to the front of the line and demanding money from the clerk. He took $366 and a carton of Newport cigarettes, prosecutors said.

Williams then robbed a GameStop in the 2500 block of West North Avenue on July 9, police and prosecutors said.

Williams waited inside the store until all of the customers left, prosecutors said. With his right hand in his waist band, he ordered the clerk to hand over money from the register before stealing $175, prosecutors said.

All three of the incidents were captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said. Police used the footage to help identify Williams, who has distinctive body tattoos, prosecutors said.

Williams wore the same T-shirt in the two most recent robberies, according to prosecutors.

The victims positively identified Williams in a lineup Wednesday, prosecutors said. Williams admitted to robbing Walgreens, GameStop and a bakery while police questioned him, prosecutors said.

Police recently sent out a community alert, warning residents and business owners about a string of armed robberies targeting businesses. Williams was charged in just one of those robberies — the one on July 4 in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Police confirmed he was not charged with the following three Logan Square/Humboldt Park robberies in the alert:

4:32 p.m. July 4 in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue

8:58 p.m. July 5 in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue

11 a.m. July 5 in the 2400 block of West North Avenue

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: