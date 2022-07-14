9 Huge Cell Towers Going Up In Grant Park For Lollapalooza— But They’re Not There To Stay

GRANT PARK — A series of large cell towers are being installed in and around Grant Park, but they are not there to stay.

The heavy-duty construction caused some onlookers to wonder if the lakefront was getting some permanent new additions. But workers building the towers, some of which are sunk into the ground, said the structures are only temporary and meant to handle the flood of phone and data use expected at Lollapalooza later this month.

Nine large metal towers are being put up. They will help ensure people at Lolla — and around Downtown — can still get coverage during the festival, which routinely attracts more than 300,000 people over the course of several days. This year’s Lolla runs July 28-31.

“This temporary infrastructure will allow carriers to improve cell signal and internet connectivity during the event and will be removed from the park within one week after Lolla concludes,” Park District spokesperson Michele Lemons said in a statement. “Installation … has minimal impact on public access to that area. The mobile carrier is responsible for restoring any damages to the park caused by the installation, occupancy or removal of their equipment.”

Bringing in additional towers is nothing new to the fest. In 2015, a Cell on Wheels was stationed to provide a boost in cell coverage at the festival, WGN reported.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Crews with Fulton Technologies install one of the three AT&T temporary cell towers across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Grant Park for Lollapalooza on July 13, 2022.

Kacey Rousey, foreman for Another Level Tower Services, Inc., said the temporary towers are receiving the same level of connectivity and service as a regular site.

“We’re working around the clock,” he said.

On Wednesday, crews worked on a T-Mobile tower, which was planted on the grounds of Grant Park near where the Bud Light Seltzer stage will be. Another crew worked on a tower between the Lakefront Trail and DuSable Harbor at Jackson Boulevard.

Photos of the cell tower installations:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Kacey Rousey, foreman with Another Level Tower Services, helps install one of the six T-Mobile temporary cell towers around Grant Park for Lollapalooza on July 13, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Crews with Fulton Technologies install one of the three AT&T temporary cell towers.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Crews with Fulton Technologies install one of the three AT&T temporary cell towers.

Chris Gurtowski and Zackery Birge, tower technicians with Another Level Tower Services, help install one of the six T-Mobile temporary cell towers around Grant Park for Lollapalooza on July 13, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Another Level Tower Services crews install one of the six T-Mobile temporary cell towers around Grant Park.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Antennae for the temporary AT&T cell towers.

