South Chicago, East Side

Shop Handmade And Secondhand Goods At Monthly Thrift Event In South Chicago This Weekend

Neighbors can shop and sell handmade products, second-hand items, art, food and more Sunday afternoon.

Maia McDonald
7:45 AM CDT on Jul 13, 2022
The Thrift and Thrive Mercado Abierto is a monthly thrift event held in South Chicago by the Commercial Avenue SSA.
Commercial Avenue SSA
  Credibility:

SOUTH CHICAGO — For South Side thrift and resale shop enthusiasts, an upcoming event is sure to be a great opportunity to bring home hidden treasures.

The Commercial Avenue Special Service Area, along with Bridges/Puentes: Justice Collective of the Southeast and Invest South/West, are hosting the Southeast Side’s monthly thrift event “Thrift and Thrive/Mercado Abierto” noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 9100 S. Commercial Ave. 

There will be plenty of handmade products, second-hand items, art, food and more to buy, organizers said.

Neighbors, community groups and others are also welcome to participate in the event by bringing their car, tent or table to sell their wares, according to a Facebook event listing. There are no registration or set-up fees for those interested in selling on Sunday.

Spots can be secured online.  

