Shop Handmade And Secondhand Goods At Monthly Thrift Event In South Chicago This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — For South Side thrift and resale shop enthusiasts, an upcoming event is sure to be a great opportunity to bring home hidden treasures.

The Commercial Avenue Special Service Area, along with Bridges/Puentes: Justice Collective of the Southeast and Invest South/West, are hosting the Southeast Side’s monthly thrift event “Thrift and Thrive/Mercado Abierto” noon-4 p.m. Sunday at 9100 S. Commercial Ave.

There will be plenty of handmade products, second-hand items, art, food and more to buy, organizers said.

Neighbors, community groups and others are also welcome to participate in the event by bringing their car, tent or table to sell their wares, according to a Facebook event listing. There are no registration or set-up fees for those interested in selling on Sunday.

Spots can be secured online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: