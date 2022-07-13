Skip to contents

North Coast Music Festival Monitoring Shooting Threat, Organizers Say

The person suspected of making the threats is now banned from purchasing a ticket or entering North Coast, according to organizers.

Mack Liederman
9:22 AM CDT on Jul 13, 2022
North Coast Music Festival/ Facebook
  • Credibility:

BRIDGEVIEW — North Coast Music Festival, a popular summer festival featuring electronic, hip hop and rock acts, has received violent threats against individuals and artists associated with the festival, according to a statement.

Festival organizers are in contact with local police, who have met with the person suspected of making the threats. He is now banned from purchasing a ticket or entering North Coast, according to the statement.

No one is in police custody for the threats, according to Bridgeview police.

North Coast is planning on adding extra security to the festival, which is slated for Sept. 2-4, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., in suburban Bridgeview.

“Unfortunately, this has become common place in this day and age. NCMF takes any threat very seriously,” the festival said in its statement. “Both NCMF and law enforcement will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The statement was tweeted in response to Facebook screenshots from an individual, laden with racial slurs, violent insinuations and a description of a shooting at North Coast.

The threats come after a mass shooting in suburban Highland Park at the town’s Fourth of July parade, where a gunman killed seven people and injured over 40.

